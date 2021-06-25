Entertainment
Mary J. Blige discusses depression and substance abuse in ‘My Life’ doc
For Mary J. Blige, making her 1994 masterpiece My life was more than selling records, it was about saving his life.
I was literally singing for my life, says the 50-year-old singer in new documentary Mary J. Bliges My Life, which premieres Friday the Amazon prime.
It was, like, a turning point. It was a decision I had to make to live or die. Most of the time I was just depressed and didn’t want to live because I didn’t love myself.
Drug addiction, an abusive relationship with former Jodeci crooner K-Ci Hailey and depression formed a toxic cocktail that threatened to dethrone and destroy the queen of hip-hop soul after her groundbreaking debut, 1992’s Whats the 411 ?
After first turning to drug addiction as a teenager, after going through a tough upbringing in the Yonkers projects, we would go to the pier and drink our pain, Blige would use drugs and alcohol to cope with her anxiety after suddenly rising from the streets to stardom.
In fact, his newfound fame was sort of a monster. So I’m scared of myself, she said. Therefore [Ill do] whatever it takes to make me feel comfortable if I need to drink a little more, if I need to take more coke, whatever I need to do to relax and try to absorb.
Despite successes such as You remind me, Real love and Remember, Blige said, I couldn’t even take advantage of what was going on. I couldn’t even enjoy my success.
His eventful romance with Hailey, of whom Jodeci was one of the hottest bands in R&B at the time, only added to his personal drama. I loved her, but none of us could handle the success of our lives, she said. So it got very dark, the whole thing, and abusive.
For Blige, it continued a cycle of abuse. I had to fight physically for my life, she said. My mother must have been subjected to a lot of physical violence as well, so little girl, I saw her, this little woman, fighting. So when it all started happening to me, I was just thinking about my mom.
Still, she struggled to leave this abusive relationship. It’s not simple or black and white to just walk through the door when you’re just beyond insecure because you think it’s the best you can get, says Blige. I will never understand why we are staying so long.
This relationship also brought her to a deep depression. It was just a big, giant hole of darkness, says Blige, adding that the snowball effect of it all triggered childhood trauma, including being molested as a 5-year-old girl. . This depression of this relationship rewound life and brought back a whole bunch of other things that I had never dealt with.
And without self-esteem, his behavior became self-destructive: “I was just trying to drink my life, do drugs until I died, whatever.
But Blige poured all that pain into My Life classics like Be Happy, Im Goin Down and the title song alongside the producer and executive producer Sean Diddy Combs (back when he was “Puffy), who also served as an executive producer on the documentary. We made a connection through the pain, says Combs, who was dealing with his own heartache after his break-up with the stylist. Misa Hylton. From that point on we were like, Fk gosh, we’re gonna bring the pain!
Without a doubt, My Life helped Blige heal and ultimately be at peace with herself. And 27 years later, she said, the sadness in that album is very triumphant now.
