A graceful place where Bhangra and Bollywood meet





Growing up in California, Manpreet Toor recalls being exposed to bhangra, a lively Punjabi genre of dance that is performed widely in the Indian diaspora in his parents’ garage. In Punjabi households, back then, we used to have parties in the garage all the time, Toor said. She heard the sounds of music like the folk and pop artist Sardool Sikander, one of India’s most beloved singers, died of Covid-19 in February. In March, Toor, a leading figure in the Bay Area’s vibrant South Asian dance scene, and fellow choreographer Preet Chahal paid tribute to Sikander. In one Youtube video With the appearance of a retro home movie, Chahal leads a group of men doing freestyle bhangra moves to a mix of Sikanders music in a garage turned into a dance floor. Toor enters the scene wearing a festive lehenga (a long, floor-length dress skirt) and pushes his male admirers away with mock irritation, a recurring motif in his choreography before leading the party girls into the dance.

We wanted to bring back the Sardool Sikanders genre, Toor said, and evoke the joy of the garage parties of his parents’ generation.

Toor and Chahals’ video reflects a new wave of Indian diaspora dancing, a wave that has been activated by platforms like YouTube and TikTok, and that has intensified during the pandemic with live performances on hiatus. With its graceful and one-of-a-kind style, a blend of bhangra, Bollywood, hip-hop and giddha, another Punjabi folk dance, Toor, epitomizes a genre rapprochement that has found an enthusiastic worldwide audience. Ten years ago, if you searched for bhangra on YouTube, you would find videos with rows of dancers in colorful and perfectly coordinated costumes, lined up on stages of college campuses and national bhangra competitions. These young dancers, many of whom are first and second generation South Asians performing in competitive college teams, popularized the form of dance, giving some of their fellow Americans a fleeting familiarity with the bhangra. Today, artists like Toor, 31, are changing the way bhangra and other genres of Indian dance are viewed, creating dances to be consumed online in productions that look like professional music videos. While team performances emphasize the beauty of group timing, videos made for YouTube can highlight an individual artist’s skills, facial expressions, fashion and makeup choices.

Toor has long helped define what it means to dance the bhangra online. His YouTube subscribers recently hit 1.25 million, and his videos regularly rack up hundreds of thousands (and sometimes millions) of views among fans in North America, India and beyond. This is my scene, she says, and its potential scope is limitless.

His nakhra is probably one of the best nakhras I’ve seen in a dancer, he’s so perfect, said Chahal, using the Punjabi word which describes the dancer’s individual flair, pleasure, and connection with the audience. Traditionally a male dance, although now performed by dancers of all genres, the bhangra is characterized by rapid, ecstatic movements. The arms and legs are thrown high in the air, making the dancers look tall and floaty. It’s a very direct dance, said Omer Mirza, one of the founders of the famous Bay Area bhangra team, Bhangra Empire. Its kind of high energy nonstop, and that’s what makes it so appealing to everyone. And yet, there is an element of grace at the same time, added Puneet Mirza, also founder of the Bhangra Empire and wife of Omer Mirza.

Bhangra is life, continued Puneet Mirza. People in Punjab always do bhangra for any festival, any happy occasion. It can also be a vehicle for political dissent: Bhangra dancers and musicians around the world have expressed support for the millions of Indian farmers and workers, including many from the Punjab, who have protested against the country’s agricultural reforms that have started. Last year.

The genre originates from the folk dance forms of Punjab, a region of northern India and Pakistan. These dances were created largely, but not exclusively, by farmers, said Rajinder Dudrah, professor of cultural studies and creative industries at Birmingham City University in England. For entertainment and partly also to break the monotony of the day, they sang songs or verses to each other, applauded, then they also reproduced certain movements consisting, for example, of dropping seeds on the earth with one hand and raise the sickle in other movements that also underpin the current bhangra choreography. For faslaan (cultures), the dancers sway gently like wheat blown by the wind. For mor chaal (peacock walk), they spread their arms like a peacock showing off its feathers. Toor grew up dancing mainly bhangra, a genre she calls very masculine and not very lyrical. Its performances are distinguished by their light touch: On it, a movement like mor chaal seems slightly more fluid, slightly less jerky than on other dancers.

Contemporary bhangra emerged in the diaspora. Britain was the cultural center of bhangra, especially in the ’80s and’ 90s, Dudrah said. It became fusion-based music, which then began to draw on the experiences, histories and identities of South Asians in North America, Britain and elsewhere. The artists combined Punjabi lyrics and South Asian instruments, especially the dhol drum and single string tumbi, with pop, hip-hop, reggae and other genres. The new bhangra music expressed a sense of Punjabi cultural pride while creating a dialogue with the wider culture. Jay-Z remixed the famous track Mundian to Bach Ke, or Beware of the Boys, by Anglo-Indian artist Panjabi MC. It also reshaped the Indian music industry: this music then gained the attention of people in India, not only in Punjab, but also in Bollywood, Dudrah said. They also designed and created their own contemporary Indian Indian bhangra.

The cross-pollination of bhangra and filmi Bollywood dance is not just one genre, but an amalgamation of several is evident in Toors’ choreography. She has always been attracted, she says, to gentle, expressive movements, and has grown up imitating the Madhuri Dixit dances, 54, a Bollywood movie star who was trained in kathak, a classical dance genre from northern India.

Toor took informal dance lessons when we were kids, we used to go to a garage, she said, a mom used to teach us but she’s mostly self-taught. She became popular on the internet in the early 2010s, when she performed with partner Naina Batra (now a Successful YouTuber full-fledged). The pair wowed audiences both in person and online with their inventive Bollywood routines, showcased in competitions otherwise dominated by bhangra. With the success of her YouTube channel, Toor decided in 2016 to drop out of college, where she was studying nursing, to get into dancing. It was a pretty quick decision, she said. Around this time she fought in the viral tube Bhangra vs. Bollywood, set to the song Wonderland. Toor stood out for his versatility. She can go from a vigorous bhangra routine has a delicate and romantic Bollywood oldies mash-up with echoes of kathak. She’s like a sponge, said dancer and choreographer Saffatt Al-Mansoor, who collaborated with her on a recent hip-hop routine on the English-Punjabi R&B track Hor Labna (or To Find Someone Else). Everything is fine with him. It’s a choreographer’s dream.

A staple of the Toors channel is the comparison video, in which she compares different styles with each other, showing her range. In the flirtation Aankh Marey (Wink), she slips and shakes her hips through new and old versions of a popular Bollywood song: leather leggings and a crop top in one, lehenga and dance moves for years 90 in the other. In Tracksuit, Toor presents a modern version of giddha, a traditionally female dance which is, according to Dudrah, the female counterpart of bhangra. She and her reinforcement dancers present the characteristic applause and kicks of the giddhas, lighter and more contained than those of the bhangra but no less energetic. With an air of competition, Preet Chahal and two male dancers in tracksuits take control of the stage, swinging into a playful bhangra routine to the same song.

If you think of the giddha through the body of someone like Manpreet Toor, who is in a North American space, then you can begin to see that it is not just about clapping and dancing the body. feminine in the conventional and traditional sense, said Dudrah. It is also superimposed on a new choreography. Because their dances are tuned to music owned by record companies, YouTubers like Toor usually can’t make money with their videos. If it’s by a big label, which is mostly like Sony or T-Series, we have to give up the rights, so we don’t monetize, she said. Dancers have to find other ways to make a living. Unlike a genre like ballet, said Puneet Mirza, in which dancers can aspire to perform professionally, bhangra does not have a clear career path. If you study bhangra, where do you go?

For many dancers, including Toor, the answer is give lessons. Toor often recruited his students as backup dancers for his YouTube channel, especially for his most popular video, Laung Laachi (Clove and cardamom), with over 32 million views (the girls in this dance have admired it since they were little, Chahal said). Bhangra Empire, true to its name, started a dance class business that Puneet and Omer Mirza say has reached 5,000 students in the Bay Area and other cities. When we started we saw ourselves as performers, but now we see ourselves more as teachers trying to teach the next generation, Omer Mirza said. Toor also has bigger ambitions: she’s made headlines for artists like the Punjabi singer. Garry Sandhu and BrittanyPBN based (Punjabi by nature). She recently traveled to Mexico to shoot a music video with Harshdeep Kaur, a well-known Bollywood singer, and British artist Ezu. His YouTube career has given him a place in the Punjabi entertainment industry, even halfway around the world. Finally, she wants to choreograph for Punjabi films. Slowly but surely I’ll get there, she said.

