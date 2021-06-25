Obituary: Ned Beatty, actor who starred in key works of 1970s American cinema

Death: June 13, 2021.

NED Beatty, who died at the age of 83, was an actor who most often played the eternal sidekick and foil subjected to the finest badass roles, even though he spoke loudly. Oscillating between affable confusion and pugnacious pomp, he could appear both ridiculous and vulnerable.

This was the case in a range of supporting roles in some of the key films of the 1970s. These ranged from the passionate lawyer unable to emotionally connect with his deaf children in Robert Altman’s sprawling ensemble piece, Nashville. (1975), one turn when the investigator reported on the Watergate scandal in All The President’s Men (1976).

He hammered him as Otis, the dull whipped boy of Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor in Superman the Movie (1978) and Superman II (1980). Much more recently, his voice was heard in Toy Story 3 (2010) as Lotso, the pink teddy bear who runs the nursery with an infinitely less cutesy approach than his appearance suggests.

Perhaps Beatty’s bravest moment came during his film debut in Deliverance (1972), which saw him appear in what at the time was considered one of the most shocking scenes in American cinema. .

Oscar-nominated film from director John Boorman saw Beatty play one of the city’s four businessmen on a canoe trip through the Georgia wilderness. With Burt Reynolds’ de facto frontman Lewis putting himself on the wrong side of some local highlanders, Jon Voight’s character Beatty, Bobby, and Ed are captured in the woods, with Bobby humiliated after being forced to strip before being raped and told to “scream like a pig”.

The line, and Bobby’s terrified submission to the test, became a key moment in the dark heart of early 1970s cinema. Boorman himself recalled in 2017: “Wherever poor Ned Beatty went, people were saying ‘Squeal like a pig!’ It went on for years. ”

Beatty took the upper hand with showboating largesse in Network (1976), Sidney Lumet’s Paddy Chayefsky scripted satire on the pervasive power of television.

As Peter Finch’s insane presenter Howard Beale exits the screenplay to bite the hand that feeds him, Beatty’s big avuncular corporate cat, Arthur Jensen, escorts him to the boardroom, where he thunders. some home truths with devastating effect. “The world is a business,” he told Beale in his monologue. “It’s been since the man crawled out of the mud.” Beatty only played five minutes in the film, but the power of his performance led to him being nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Beatty also appeared in Restless Natives (1985), the comedy film by director Michael Hoffman and screenwriter Ninian Dunnett in Edinburgh about a pair of frustrated young people in their twenties who become Robin Hoods of the last days by holding tourist coaches and handing out their earnings to people.

Beatty played CIA agent on vacation Fritz Bender, who joins the hunt to apprehend the Caledonian outlaws of the last days.

Ned Thomas Beatty was born in Louisville, Kentucky, the younger of two children to Margaret (née Fortney) and Charles Beatty. As a child, he began singing in gospel and barber quartets at his local church and received a scholarship to sing in the choir at the University of Transylvania in Lexington, Ky. He attended but did not graduate.

He made his stage debut in 1956, when he appeared in an outdoor historical spectacle, Wilderness Road. At age 21, he played Big Daddy in Tennessee Williams’ play Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. It was a role he would return to over 40 years later, when he was the same age as his character.

He spent a decade performing in Virginia and in 1966 played Willy Loman in a production of Arthur Miller’s play Death Of A Salesman. He made his Broadway debut in 1968 in The Great White Hope.

Once Deliverance opened him up to the world of cinema, Beatty became a staple of the big screen. He starred in John Huston’s The Life And Times Of Judge Roy Bean (1972) and starred alongside his Deliverance co-star Burt Reynolds in six other films: White Lightning (1973); WW and the Dixie Dancekings (1975); Gator (1976); Stroker Ace (1983); Channels change (1988); and Physical Evidence (1989). He also reunited with Boorman for

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977).

He appeared in an adaptation of Flannery O’Connor’s novel Wise Blood (1979) and played an FBI agent alongside Walter Matthau and Glenda Jackson in the spy film Hopscotch (1980). He was a corrupt cop in The Big Easy (1986) and his singing voice was dubbed when he played Irish tenor Josef Locke in Hear My Song (1991).

The latter saw him nominated for a Golden Globe.

On television, he did many spots like The Waltons (1973), The Rockford Files (1974) and the pilot episode of Kojak (1974). He also appeared in an episode of M * A * S * H ​​* (1975).

Later there were occasional appearances in Roseanne (1989-1994) and he had a recurring role in Homicide: Life On The Street (1993-1995). In 2001, Beatty returned to the stage as Big Daddy in a West End production of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, repeating the role two years later on Broadway. Many movie roles followed, with his last appearance on the big screen in Baggage Claim (2013) before his retirement.

He is survived by his fourth wife, Sandra Johnson, and eight children: Douglas, Charles, Lennis and Walter, to his first wife, Walta Chandler; John and Blossom, to his second wife, Belinda Rowley; and Thomas and Dorothy, to his third wife, Dorothy Lindsay.