Fortnite’s new virtual gig could be his most trippy yet





Since Marshmello took his first steps on the virtual stage in Fortnite, developer Epic Games has experimented with different ways to embed music into the game. It could mean a gigantic Travis Scott stomping around Battle Royale Island or even building a separate space dedicated explicitly to live performances. This week’s musical experience with the English band Easy Life is another new technique: a strange world built in Fortnites creative fashion. This is perhaps the most trippy virtual concert to date. It starts off fairly normally. Players are introduced to a virtual recreation of London’s O2 Arena, where the group greets you via a massive screen. From there, things just get stranger and stranger. First, you’re pushed into a room that slowly fills with water before flushing a gigantic toilet flush in a surreal desert filled with huge tube TVs. It’s a bit like a pop art version of Salvador Dal. The following locations are equally strange: you’ll dance inside the corpse of a huge monster, hoverboard through a twisted town straight out of Start, then float among the stars. Each area is also equipped with numerous screens where you can watch the group. There are TVs floating in the sky and even some stuck between the ribs of the dead monster. It’s kind of like watching a series of music videos while hanging out in a bunch of weird virtual spaces. You can dance, run, and jump, but there are no guns or ways to play with other players. The videos also match the theme of the place: when you’re in the desert, for example, everyone in the group is buried up to their necks in the sand. At the end, a sense of normalcy resumes, with players transported in a luxury box to the arena, as if you woke up from a dream. The whole thing lasts about 20 minutes. The Easy Life event, which runs until 7 p.m. ET on June 27, presents interesting common ground for Fortnite concerts. Travis Scott and Marshmello’s shows were awesome but were also huge undertakings; the whole battle royale game stops to welcome them. (That’s probably why there have only been two since 2019.) Meanwhile, concerts at the Royal Day, a violence-free social space that debuted in 2020, are relatively straightforward, because players can come together to watch a performance on the big screen. The Easy Lifes show, meanwhile, has the best of both worlds. It was built in Fortnites Minecraft-like a creative mode, so it exists in its own space separate from the main game, but it’s also a lot stranger and more interactive than the royal party events. Music is clearly a big part of Fortnites plans because it continues to grow into something much more ambitious than a multiplayer shooter. Our lofty goal is to create the entertainment experience of the future, Epics Creative Director Donald Mustard told me in March. And using creativity seems to be a good way to make these experiences both more interesting and more regular. At the very least, it’s a chance to listen to a promising band while riding a hoverboard through skyscrapers.

