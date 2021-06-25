Summary of entertainment news: actor Michael B. Jordan to rename rum after criticism of cultural appropriation; Britney Spears wants to go out. What happens next in his tutorship? and more

Below is a summary of the current entertainment briefs.

Actor Michael B. Jordan to rename rum after cultural appropriation criticism

“Black Panther,” US actor Michael B. Jordan said on Wednesday he would rename his recently launched rum, “J’Ouvert,” after Caribbean nationals accused him of cultural appropriation. J’Ouvert – which in Creole refers to dawn – is the name of the official first day of Carnival festivities in Trinidad and Tobago and elsewhere in the Caribbean, with its origins at the end of slavery there .

Britney Spears wants to go out. What happens next in his tutorship?

Britney Spears has made it clear how frustrated she is with the legal arrangement that has controlled her life for 13 years, but the singer will need patience before she is freed. Legal experts say wanting to step out of a court-appointed guardianship is easier said than done. Spears, now 39, will have to convince the judge that she is capable of handling her personal affairs and assets worth around $ 60 million, according to court documents.

Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover to receive Honorary Oscars

Actors Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover are among four people who will receive honorary Oscars next year for their contributions to film and the world, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday. The couple are among the next recipients of the academy’s Governors Awards, which will be presented at a ceremony in January. The other winners are writer-director Elaine May and Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann.

Singer Mylene Farmer and actor Tahar Rahim selected for the Cannes jury

French singer Mylene Farmer, American actress and screenwriter Maggie Gyllenhaal and Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho will be part of the jury responsible for awarding the best film prize at the Cannes Film Festival in July, organizers announced Thursday. “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X” director Spike Lee was named president of the jury in 2020 when the Cannes cinema showcase was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to lead the 2021 edition, which has been moved from May to July.

Lloyd Webber and impresarios take legal action to obtain data from UK COVID pilot

Andrew Lloyd Webber and other impresarios said on Thursday they had taken legal action to pressure the UK government to publish research on the safety of holding indoor events during the pandemic. A joint statement from concert directors and theater producers, also including Cameron Mackintosh and Sonia Friedman, said the industry has repeatedly urged the government to explain its reasons for maintaining restrictions on audiences.

A Minute With: Chef Wolfgang Puck on New Film and Not Retiring

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, known for feeding Hollywood stars at the post-Oscars Governor’s Ball feast, stars in his own film “Wolfgang”, which looks back on his life and career. The documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this month, sees the 71-year-old recounting his cooking journey as a teenager in Austria as a form of escape from his troubled relationship with his stepfather to move to the United States at the age of 24 and build a restaurant empire with locations around the world.

Howard Stern’s ‘Stuttering John’ loses case against Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc on Thursday won the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by John Melendez, known to his alter ego Stuttering John, claiming he illegally exploited his fame on channels dedicated to radio and television host Howard Stern . Melendez, who left the Stern radio show in 2004 and became the announcer for NBC’s “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno,” sought unspecified damages last August when he accused Sirius of using his name, personality and voice from old recordings without permission to add listeners and sell advertising.

Radiohead and Wolf Alice among UK music stars ask for help on post-Brexit tour

More than 200 musical artists, including Radiohead, The Chemical Brothers and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, backed a campaign on Wednesday calling on the UK government to cut costs and paperwork to make post-Brexit tours in Europe easier. Five years after the British voted to leave the European Union, the #LetTheMusicMove campaign claims that Brexit spending, restrictions and bureaucracy “make European touring unsustainable and threaten the future success of British music”.

Fifty Years Later, Actors Say Willy Wonka’s Movie Was Their Golden Ticket

They were kids when they did, now 50 years later the stars of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” say they’ve kept in touch and the film still has a positive impact on their lives. The film tells the story of poor Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to visit Wonka’s chocolate factory alongside foodie Augustus Gloop, Violet Beauregarde, a spoiled brat Veruca Salt and TV junkie Mike Teevee.

Tilda Swinton brings Pasolini’s costumes to life in Rome show

Oscar winner Tilda Swinton brings costumes seen in films by Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini to life in a special performance where the emphasis is on clothing. In “Incarnate Pasolini”, the actor unwraps, exhibits and tries on the costumes, sometimes with the help of fashion historian and curator Olivier Saillard.

