Mary J. Blige on ‘Unexpected’ Hollywood Success, Revisiting Trauma in ‘My Life’ and Losing Mentor Andre Harrell – The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige revisits her signature, deeply personal 1994 album My life, in a new Amazon Prime Video documentary released on June 25. But no review of her career would be complete without Andre Harrell, the founder of Uptown Records who discovered Blige and signed her straight out of the Schlobohm Housing Projects in Yonkers, New York.

Harrell, who died on May 7, 2020, is featured in the document via recorded interviews before his death, and Blige recounts Hollywood journalist that she “still doesn’t have enough words” to describe her influence on her life. “André is really my father in this music industry. If he hadn’t come that day to these projects in my apartment, I wouldn’t be here right now, ”she said, adding that the label was“ flamboyant ”at the time with chart-topping artists like Jodeci and Guy. “There was so much talent, and he came to hear me – it will mean something to me for the rest of my life. He showed us that there is hope. He told me I was going to get there.

Hollywood journalist briefly caught up with Blige on Zoom to discuss Harrell, the impact of his Hollywood success on his career, and what it was like to see so much pain and trauma again for the My life documentary.

Why did you decide to restrict the focus of the documentary to the My life album and this period of your life?

Because this album is the most important album of my life. It was a pivotal point in my life when I knew I didn’t want to live, and I didn’t know how my life was going to turn out. Expressing myself and writing my feelings, singing them and putting them in this album, then all the fans, 4 million people responded and said, “Me too.” It sparked a movement. I had a fan base on [her 1992 debut album] What is 411?, but it created something far more powerful than just a fan base.

Two years ago, when I was on tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of My life, Time magazine named it one of the 100 most important albums and Billboard give the [a similar distinction]. So I said, “Now is the time to do it because everyone is celebrating it. The time has come.”

My life covers so many heavy topics like child abuse, trauma, drug addiction, and physical violence, things you’ve been through long before people spoke so openly about these issues as they are today. How comfortable are you now to go out and discuss your past?

Well, for this documentary I had to be comfortable, and I had a stronghold in my life. I had just come out of a divorce. I had just come out of the hell of my life. It was just like hell after hell, but it was probably the last one I’m going to allow myself to go through. I think it was necessary to come back to show people where all the pain was coming from in the My life album, where all the trauma, depression and suicidal thoughts come from, and explains what happened to this little girl. It was painful to go back and relive that to tell people.

At the same time, you do it with respect. There is a point in the documentary where you say that there are things you will never share and in another part you only salute the abuse you suffered during your relationship with K-Ci. Why did you hold back?

Because it’s not everyone’s business, number one. Second, I don’t believe in hurting people. Some things, if said, could really hurt someone or make them want to hurt themselves. I don’t want to hurt K-Ci. This is not my reason for doing this. I’m not making the documentary to hurt him. I’m doing this to tell the story where all this pain is coming from. I am very aware of this. I’m just that kind of person – I don’t like to hurt people or be mean. Some things you must take to your grave if you are a woman of standards and dignity.

There are also powerful men who have supported you and raised you up, men like Andre Harrell, Diddy, Quincy Jones. Can you talk about André’s influence and impact in your life and what he meant to you as a friend?

Andre is really my father in this music industry. If he had not come that day to these projects in my apartment, I would not be here now. He really cared about music and R&B. Back then, Uptown Records was big business. Everything was successful and flamboyant with artists like Jodeci and Guy. There was so much talent. He came to hear me, the CEO of Uptown Records. It will mean something to me for the rest of my life. He went down to the projects where there was no hope and he showed us that there was hope. He told me I was going to get there. I don’t even have enough words, because without him I wouldn’t be sitting here doing this interview right now.

Who is this person for you today?

This person for me today is my mother. It has always been my mother and myself. I have to depend on Mary now to get Mary through.

One of the joys of reliving that early career is seeing all of your iconic looks. Do you own any of these parts?

I definitely don’t have any of that. I do not know where it is. The influence came from the streets. He was from the city center. It came to come out of our buildings in the projects and see the drug dealers there with their coats, or the guys with their hats turned inside out. Someone was still dripping with jewelry and blonde hair. Salt-N-Pepa also had an influence on us when we were young. The influence came just from watching all of our heroes, and a lot of our heroes were drug dealers who had it all.

You’ve had success in Hollywood in recent years with multiple awards and two Oscar nominations. How has your success in Hollywood impacted the next chapter of your career?

My success in Hollywood has been so inspiring. It pushes me just because it was so unexpected. The two nominations for Muddy was a surprise out of nowhere. I didn’t think people thought I was that great. It was like, “Whoa, alright, so they love me.” Now I have to work harder. I have to work with actor coaches and work to be the best because they want to see me. I want to be the best to make sure I’m happy about it. It pushed me up in such a positive way.

