Warner Bros. Reopens Expanded Studio Tour – The Hollywood Reporter





I rushed straight to Christopher Reeve’s Superman costume. Other guests at the media preview of the reopening of the Warner Bros. Studio Expanded Tour. were surprised by Christopher Nolan’s (impressive) Tumbler. Batman series, but this old soul nerd wanted to pay homage to the legendary actor Superman whose endless movies I watched on VHS (yes, even Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. I was a child. I didn’t know any better). Technically, the costume on display was from Superman III, but it was still glorious. Next to Reeve’s Superman costume was the 1989s Michael Keaton costume Batman and on the other side, that of Lynda Carter Wonder woman costume from the classic 70s TV series. Heaven for pure nerds. Yes, there really were some awesome venues to organize as Warner Bros. welcomes guests back to the iconic Hollywood studio in Burbank, which, like so many theme park-related businesses, had been closed for more than a year due to the pandemic. However, customers can visit again from Saturday. Thursday’s condensed media preview was highlighted by the new Storytelling Showcase, which celebrates Warners Bros. ‘ 100 years of movie history (seeing Jack Warner’s phone and phone book with Walt Disney number listed was remarkable). There was also the new Friends exhibit at Stage 48, an extension of the Central Perk Cafe where actress Maggie Wheeler, who played the iconic Janice, stopped by for her christening. “The show has changed my life in so many different ways,” she said. “To be a part of something that means so much to so many people… it’s an incredible blessing.” And yes, she broke a bit of Janice to the crowd’s delight. Last, but my favorite, was the room celebrating DC’s superheroes and the Harry Potter franchise. There, several props and costumes were on display, including Mr. Freeze costume by Arnold Schwarzenegger from Batman & Robin, which actually looked extraordinarily uncomfortable (but I remembered he made $ 25 million for the bomb, so I didn’t feel too bad). From the glasses and wands used on the Harry Potter screen, as well as the Sorting Hat (which actually tells visitors which Hogwarts house they will be assigned to) all of the costumes in Zack Synder’s superhero films, among so many. others, all is enough to make the fans’ knees weak – mine were, but I managed to muster my strength to stroll through the huge Warners gift shop that guests will meet at the end of the tour. I’m trying not to be too hardcore at the media preview of the Warner Bros. tour reopening. but my knees are quite weak. pic.twitter.com/X37sifbDvt – Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) June 24, 2021







