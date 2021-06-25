Black Tik Tokers dance strike sparks appropriation conversation

Frustrated by the lack of sponsorship dollars and branding opportunities, the creators of Black Tik Tok are “striking” for recognizing dance trends often hijacked by white designers, which has sparked conversations around appropriation online.

After Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “Thot S —” was released, a creator named Erick Louis (@theericklouis) posted a video saying he danced to “Thot S —” But towards the end of the video, the text reads, “Sike. This app would be nothing without (black) people.”

Louis’s post encouraged other black creators to refrain from posting choreographed videos and fight for additional recognition and opportunities, which left little inspiration on the video-sharing app.

But even with the original boycott video, the white creators of Tik Tok attempted to duplicate Louis, appearing to believe it was in fact a new dance trend.

The most shared videos, choreographed by white creators, have been criticized by other TikTok users, who say they lack energy and creativity.

Near East Side artist Katerina Fuller, who is program director for Transit Arts, said she is encouraged by the online movement as young people face an issue that plagues generations of creative minority people.

“I love it. I think historically the work of black creators has been stolen and repackaged for white audiences without due diligence,” Fuller, 28, said. “I love that young people make sure you recognize them and fight to show them that we are the culture.”

While she doesn’t think the boycott will stop white designers from co-opting long-term black trends, Johnae Spain, 23, AmeriCorps VISTA for Transit Arts, said she was encouraged by the increased awareness of the issue. .

“It’s a step in the right direction,” said downtown residents. “I don’t think it will stop white designers, but at least people know and people can’t deny that black culture is influencing the world.”

Where did the conversation about online ownership begin?

Despite the emergence of the strike, the online appropriation conversation took place years before the boycott began.

Since 2019, the video-sharing platform, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has grown steadily in popularity. But the app’s biggest stars have been accused of appropriating black culture for the purpose of monetization.

In March, TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and performed several TikTok dances, most of which were created by black dancers, without crediting them.

Fallon tried to set the record straight by inviting the show’s original creators over via Zoom. But for many, the damage was already done.

Problems with the TikTok algorithm

Users also questioned TikTok’s algorithm in the moments after George Floyd’s murder, as videos using the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd appeared to have received no views.

In a written statementLast June, TikTok’s chief executive in the United States, Vanessa Pappas, and director of the creator community, Kudzi Chikumbu, cited the issue as a “technical glitch” that changed the way videos are displayed.

Almost a year later, NBC News said not much has changed since the statement was released. Content from black creators always appeared below that of white creators, and some users complained that the videos they posted about racism were flagged as hate speech.

A need for more support, recognition

Since the boycott began, even non-TikTok users have shown their support in the fight for creative equity. But with the strike inevitable ending, Spain said, it is up to other groups to step in and show solidarity.

“We can do all the work we want to do, but if they don’t give us the opportunity or the paychecks, what can we do?” She said.

Without this support, Spain said it and others would be pushed even further to create their own platforms, one that will recognize the impact of black creators on pop culture and amplify it.

“If these apps or companies can’t get along, we’ll start doing it on our own,” Spain said. “This is how we empower our employees. We set our own standards and we meet them.”

In addition to additional recognition and financial compensation, Fuller said black creators need to re-embrace the “mixtape age” mentality.

With each of their creations, Fuller said there has to be a verbal or visible stamp so people are aware of the source. And while putting a dance creator’s name in a post’s caption has increased, there’s still room for improvement, she said.

On a related note, AndreBarrept Jr, 26, associate with the Transit Arts program, said black creators need to empower themselves through knowledge and research. Looking through the story, the Whitehall resident said many opportunities were missed due to a lack of information on monetization.

“If you come to the table with enough knowledge and support, there’s really not much they can do,” he said. “This is what we need to do in other areas of culture, to continue improving our knowledge and know-how. So when companies show up, we’re ready.

“If we continue to increase our knowledge as a community, we will have the power…” They cannot ignore us.

