Introducing the sex / life actor Adam Demos

We’ve all been told to expect a sticky, scorching vaccine summer, so why shouldn’t your TV be so hot? Netflix Gender / Life, who hits the streamer today, is like a feminist Red shoe logs: It’s soapy, silly and very, very sexy. The show follows Billie (Sarah Shahi), who is happily married to a successful man with whom she has two young children but something is missing. Mainly, she begins to fantasize about her toxic ex, Brad, with whom she has shared a lifetime and a lot of sex. At first, Billie’s fantasies remain in the realm of her journal, but when Brad unexpectedly returns to his life for real things get complicated.

The role of Brad might be difficult to play, he has anger issues and is clearly okay with showing his ex cock on FaceTime. But Adam Demos, the 35-year-old actor who plays him, manages to make this character deeper than just a guy who’s really hard to put down roots. Plus, Demoss face and well, all other you can see, makes him a perfect crush for the summer. Demos spoke to Cut about finding her character’s heart, frontal nudity, and having to sing along.

What drew you to the role of Brad? He’s a bit of a fuckboy, but then you feel sympathetic to him too.

What attracted me to him was the way he erects these walls because Billie is so close and in his heart. This forced him to deal with issues he had never dealt with before and which he swept under the carpet of his childhood. And then you also have the option to play it nowadays, where it has solved some issues. But now he lives with the regret that he didn’t do it sooner because he lost her. How often do you play two versions of someone?

We learn so much about your character thanks to the rewrite of Billies, who more often than not painted him in a big light. What was it like playing Brad in those flashbacks? He looks really horrible in them.

You have to find the humanity he’s acting in, and that’s just because he’s afraid. Billie starts to drill into this and then whenever he feels vulnerable he pushes her away. It was about finding the little boy in him, right? My job in those scenes where I really show him my vulnerability is to try to do him justice. So you can understand what Billie sees in him.

There is so many sex in the show. Were you nervous about the nudity? Have you worked with an intimacy coordinator?

When you read the script before you say yes at work, it’s not like a shock when you get to work and you’re like, Alright we actually have all these sex scenes. But the environment created for us was so safe. Have a privacy coordinator [Casey Hudecki], someone who is specifically there for these scenes and just takes care of you and your safety, we would rehearse those scenes and choreograph them more than any other scene. You repeat them almost until you breathe. So when you get there the same day, nothing really surprises or shocks you. The limits they put in place for us made everyone feel safe.

I hope Brad, Billie and her husband Cooper end up as a couple.

And move to Australia.

It would be really adorable for them and reduce a lot of the drama. A lot of scenes between Cooper and Brad are really interesting because they raise a lot of questions about masculinity and toxic masculinity, especially the different ways they view Billie.

At first you see this ego, and they run away, especially when Cooper comes to his office. His two bulls, right? I like [later in the series] where they talk to each other honestly. So I thought it was really cool, that what you’re talking about exists to the point where they’re like, Man you’re the only one who probably understands how much I love him. We talked about it, of the fact that you can explore it and you come to the end, where it’s like, Let’s drop all the garbage and just show our cards.

There’s a scene where you’re singing a song to Billie, which I think could be more intimidating than being naked the entire show.

It was more intimidating. I am not a singer. They say: We’re going to give you singing lessons, and you’re going to do a song. I’m like, Well why not? I said to myself, I’ll just give it a try, and if not, they can add a voiceover. This is definitely something my friends are going to give me a hard time on.

You are going to be a very hot topic of discussion on the Internet. Are you emotionally prepared for this?

I never have expectations of anything because you might say one thing and then it won’t happen. What excites me is that people see [the show] because I’m so proud of it. I looked at him, and I had a hard time looking at myself. But I found myself in history, and I’m so proud of it.

People will be talking a lot about your frontal scene.

You know, you sacrifice yourself for art.

There’s a really tough emotional scene when Brad meets Billies’ kids. This encompasses much of their past and if it still weighs on their relationship. What was it like shooting this scene?

It just shows that he’s looking at a life he could have had, and it’s a mourning. For me, getting away from it was so heartbreaking because he finally said goodbye at that point. And that’s life, if he had been brave enough to go about his own business back then, that he would have had. And so for me, it was heartbreaking, that part of his trip.

What do you hope season two can involve?

I’m just not smart enough like these writers and designers to come up with anything that I can feature is going to be one percent of what they have in store. I think the way it ends, anything can happen. I mean, you want the three of them to move to Australia!