24 of the ugliest celebrity Bollywood feuds

Whenever it comes to the film industry, there is always a controversy brewing in the background. Whether it’s something as common as a brawl between co-stars, or as dramatic as physical fights between them. So, let us jog your memory and take you back in time to Bollywood’s most controversial feuds! Read on.

1. Esha Deol and Amrita Rao

Apparently when Esha Deol and Amrita Rao were working together in the movie Pyare Mohan, they had huge spinoffs. Esha Deol slapped Amrita Rao in response to a sarcastic remark made by her. Later she evenmentionnedthat she has no regrets because she defended herself. Yeah! Get up and everything is fine, but violence is not the answer!

2. Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai

In 2001, Salman Khan allegedly slapped director Subhash Ghai in the face. And, he even admitted it a year later. To help resolve disputes, Salman Khan’s father, Salim KhancalledSubhash Ghai to apologize on his behalf. He even sent Salman Khan home to be forgiven.

3. Zoya Afroz & Sonali Raut

Zoya Afroz & Sonali Raut had their big fight when they worked together in the movie The Xpos. Their differences started on the set of the movie and worsened when they appeared on a TV show together. Zoya Afroz reportedlyslapSonali Raut in the middle of a heated argument in the vanity van.

4. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

It’s also a controversy that has really made the headlines. It is even said that they fought physically. In 2008, at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party, an argument between the two reportedly turned into afight. Years later, the two buried the hatchet and even starred in each other’s movies.

5. Akshay Kumar and Prakash Jaju

Just in case you didn’t know, Prakash Jaju was Priyanka Chopra’s manager at the time. At the time, a rumor was circulating that Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were romantically together. Apparently Akshay KumarslapPrakash Jaju on the grounds that he was the one spreading such rumors about the two of them.

6. Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

There have always been rumors of friction between these two. A lot of people assumed it was because they shared one thing in common, an ex-girlfriend. But honestly, there was bitterness between the two even before Ranbir Kapoor started playing. Apparently, Salman Khan hadslapRanbir Kapoor in a club where they had met, in Mumbai. It happened on the basis of an argument that few people know enough about.

7. Shah Rukh Khan and Shirish Kunder

I guess everyone knows this one. Shah Rukh KhanslapShirish Kunder (filmmaker and husband of Farah Khan) at Sanjay Dutt’s birthday party. Again, no specific reason has been mentioned for what is happening. But, the situation ended up creating a breach in the bond of SRK and Farah Khan.

8. Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

These two have always had a cold war. In fact, their relationship is one of the most well-known instances of celebrity rivalry. And, to make matters worse, Aamir even hadappointedhis dog ‘Shah Rukh’ once!

9. Kajol and Ajay Devgn vs. Karan Johar

This quarrel took place in 2016. Ajay Devgn’sShivaay and that of Karan JoharAe Dil Hai Mushkil they both had to come out at about the same time. Apparently, however, Ajay Devgnreceivedan audio message in which Kamal R Khan claimed that he had received a large sum of 25 lakhs from Karan Johar to trash his filmShivay. What made the situation worse was that Kajol ended up publicly calling Karan for it. However, KJo has completely denied these allegations.

10. Aditya Pancholi & Vije Bhatia

Aditya pancholislapVije Bhatia as they worked together in the filmLakhon Hain Yahan Dilwale. No specific reason was given by either of them other than the crew members discussing Aditya Pancholi’s uncontrollable anger issues.

11. Govinda and Neeraj Vora

Govinda ended up slapping filmmaker Neeraj Vohra because according to somereportshe felt his co-star Aryan Vaid was more important than him, as he was filming for Course Bhola Course.

12. Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh

Again, this controversy must be fairly fresh on everyone’s mind. The wholehas begunon the Farm Bill protests. When Kangana tweeted about an old woman seen at the farmers’ protest, Diljit Dosanjh responded by asking her to respect the elderly.

13. Pooja Bhatt & Muzamil Ibrahim

Apparently, Pooja Bhatt had chosen model-turned-actor Muzamil in his directorial project,Dhokha, and she finishedslapshim on the film sets too. According to some sources, the reason was that she felt unhappy with her performance as an actress and was losing her temper because of it.

14. Sohail Khan and Sikander Kher

In 2005, Sohail Khan would have been greatinsultedwhen Sikander Kher commented on his brother Salman Khan. The fight took place in a pub, and apparently Ashmit Patel got involved in the fight as well.

15. Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut

It was in 2016. Kangana Ranaut had claimed that the two were in a relationship. She had also shared emails allegedly sent to her by Hrithik Roshan. But Hrithik ended up denying the allegations and sending him legal advice.

16. Kangana Ranaut & Urmila Matondkar

In the second half of 2020, Kangana Ranaut made acommenton how Urmila Matondkar bought a house worth three crores after joining a political party, implying that the purchase was the result of corruption. Not only that, but Kangana also called Urmila Matondkar a “sweet pornstar”. To this she replied withsaying“Today, as another woman speaks to me like this, how high should it be?” I really miss it .. ‘in his interview with Barkha Dutt.

17. Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi

In 2003, Vivek Oberoi accused Salman Khan ofcallhim and threatening to kill him. Salman Khan has always denied these accusations and even said he was above the friction between the two. But, the two are still not on good terms.

18. Salman Khan and Arijit Singh

The differences between Salman Khan and Arijit Singhhas begunat an awards ceremony. Upon receiving an award, Arijit Singh had responded to Salman Khan in a way that rubbed the star the wrong way and from that point on he continued to show his dislike for the singer on several occasions.

19. Kangana Ranaut v Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu

I think we all know this kerfuffle. Last year Kangana RanautcalledSwara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu are “B grade actresses” and “needy outsiders”. The two actresses responded to Kangana by pointing out the flaws in the use of these two terms. While Taapsee answered the call for a “B grade actress”, Swara gave a lively and witty response to the “needy foreigners” part.

20. Jaya Bachchan & Ravi Kishan

This battle began when Ravi Kishan made a comment applauding NCB’s work on drug use by the film industry. To this, Jaya Bachchan ended up accusing Ravi Kishan of tarnishing the reputation of the film industry. While the fight didn’t last too long, it was a shocking exchange of words between the two.

21.Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar

Their fight was for the title of Karan Johar’s Netflix project The fabulous life of Bollywood brides. Madhur Bhandarkar claimed he denied Karan Joharauthorizationto use the title because he had an upcoming project with a similar name. But, Karan Johar clearly continued to use the name despite this. Although later Karan Johar apologized for the whole problem.

22. Kangana Ranaut and Kunal Kamra

Kangana Ranaut and comedian Kunal Kamra got into a fight after saying that it takes a “spiritual core to recognize” the delusions of the entertainment world. It gave birth to a wholeargumenton Twitter between the two where they held on by responding to each other’s comments.

23.Avinash Tiwary and Twitter vs. R Balki

Avinash Tiwari gave an appropriate response to R Balki’s controversial statement in an interview. R Balki had said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were the best players in the business and challenged people to find him someone better. To this Avinash Tiwarimentionnedhow nepotism certainly played an important role in the success of said actors.

24. Sonu Nigam v Divya Khosla and Bhushan Kumar

After the disappearance of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonu Nigam explained how nepotism exists in all areas of the entertainment industry. Especially in the singing industry. He specificallymentionnedT-Series as an organization that does not give fair chances to foreigners. To this, Divya Khosla, wife of Bhushan Kumar (owner of the T-series) responded by asking Sonu Nigam if he had helped new talent enter the industry himself.

Which one do you remember investing the most in?