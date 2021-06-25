Entertainment
24 of the ugliest celebrity Bollywood feuds
Whenever it comes to the film industry, there is always a controversy brewing in the background. Whether it’s something as common as a brawl between co-stars, or as dramatic as physical fights between them. So, let us jog your memory and take you back in time to Bollywood’s most controversial feuds! Read on.
1. Esha Deol and Amrita Rao
Apparently when Esha Deol and Amrita Rao were working together in the movie Pyare Mohan, they had huge spinoffs. Esha Deol slapped Amrita Rao in response to a sarcastic remark made by her. Later she evenmentionnedthat she has no regrets because she defended herself. Yeah! Get up and everything is fine, but violence is not the answer!
2. Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai
In 2001, Salman Khan allegedly slapped director Subhash Ghai in the face. And, he even admitted it a year later. To help resolve disputes, Salman Khan’s father, Salim KhancalledSubhash Ghai to apologize on his behalf. He even sent Salman Khan home to be forgiven.
3. Zoya Afroz & Sonali Raut
Zoya Afroz & Sonali Raut had their big fight when they worked together in the movie The Xpos. Their differences started on the set of the movie and worsened when they appeared on a TV show together. Zoya Afroz reportedlyslapSonali Raut in the middle of a heated argument in the vanity van.
4. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan
It’s also a controversy that has really made the headlines. It is even said that they fought physically. In 2008, at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party, an argument between the two reportedly turned into afight. Years later, the two buried the hatchet and even starred in each other’s movies.
5. Akshay Kumar and Prakash Jaju
Just in case you didn’t know, Prakash Jaju was Priyanka Chopra’s manager at the time. At the time, a rumor was circulating that Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were romantically together. Apparently Akshay KumarslapPrakash Jaju on the grounds that he was the one spreading such rumors about the two of them.
6. Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor
There have always been rumors of friction between these two. A lot of people assumed it was because they shared one thing in common, an ex-girlfriend. But honestly, there was bitterness between the two even before Ranbir Kapoor started playing. Apparently, Salman Khan hadslapRanbir Kapoor in a club where they had met, in Mumbai. It happened on the basis of an argument that few people know enough about.
7. Shah Rukh Khan and Shirish Kunder
I guess everyone knows this one. Shah Rukh KhanslapShirish Kunder (filmmaker and husband of Farah Khan) at Sanjay Dutt’s birthday party. Again, no specific reason has been mentioned for what is happening. But, the situation ended up creating a breach in the bond of SRK and Farah Khan.
8. Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
These two have always had a cold war. In fact, their relationship is one of the most well-known instances of celebrity rivalry. And, to make matters worse, Aamir even hadappointedhis dog ‘Shah Rukh’ once!
9. Kajol and Ajay Devgn vs. Karan Johar
This quarrel took place in 2016. Ajay Devgn’sShivaay and that of Karan JoharAe Dil Hai Mushkil they both had to come out at about the same time. Apparently, however, Ajay Devgnreceivedan audio message in which Kamal R Khan claimed that he had received a large sum of 25 lakhs from Karan Johar to trash his filmShivay. What made the situation worse was that Kajol ended up publicly calling Karan for it. However, KJo has completely denied these allegations.
10. Aditya Pancholi & Vije Bhatia
Aditya pancholislapVije Bhatia as they worked together in the filmLakhon Hain Yahan Dilwale. No specific reason was given by either of them other than the crew members discussing Aditya Pancholi’s uncontrollable anger issues.
11. Govinda and Neeraj Vora
Govinda ended up slapping filmmaker Neeraj Vohra because according to somereportshe felt his co-star Aryan Vaid was more important than him, as he was filming for Course Bhola Course.
12. Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh
Again, this controversy must be fairly fresh on everyone’s mind. The wholehas begunon the Farm Bill protests. When Kangana tweeted about an old woman seen at the farmers’ protest, Diljit Dosanjh responded by asking her to respect the elderly.
13. Pooja Bhatt & Muzamil Ibrahim
Apparently, Pooja Bhatt had chosen model-turned-actor Muzamil in his directorial project,Dhokha, and she finishedslapshim on the film sets too. According to some sources, the reason was that she felt unhappy with her performance as an actress and was losing her temper because of it.
14. Sohail Khan and Sikander Kher
In 2005, Sohail Khan would have been greatinsultedwhen Sikander Kher commented on his brother Salman Khan. The fight took place in a pub, and apparently Ashmit Patel got involved in the fight as well.
15. Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut
It was in 2016. Kangana Ranaut had claimed that the two were in a relationship. She had also shared emails allegedly sent to her by Hrithik Roshan. But Hrithik ended up denying the allegations and sending him legal advice.
16. Kangana Ranaut & Urmila Matondkar
In the second half of 2020, Kangana Ranaut made acommenton how Urmila Matondkar bought a house worth three crores after joining a political party, implying that the purchase was the result of corruption. Not only that, but Kangana also called Urmila Matondkar a “sweet pornstar”. To this she replied withsaying“Today, as another woman speaks to me like this, how high should it be?” I really miss it .. ‘in his interview with Barkha Dutt.
17. Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi
In 2003, Vivek Oberoi accused Salman Khan ofcallhim and threatening to kill him. Salman Khan has always denied these accusations and even said he was above the friction between the two. But, the two are still not on good terms.
18. Salman Khan and Arijit Singh
The differences between Salman Khan and Arijit Singhhas begunat an awards ceremony. Upon receiving an award, Arijit Singh had responded to Salman Khan in a way that rubbed the star the wrong way and from that point on he continued to show his dislike for the singer on several occasions.
19. Kangana Ranaut v Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu
I think we all know this kerfuffle. Last year Kangana RanautcalledSwara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu are “B grade actresses” and “needy outsiders”. The two actresses responded to Kangana by pointing out the flaws in the use of these two terms. While Taapsee answered the call for a “B grade actress”, Swara gave a lively and witty response to the “needy foreigners” part.
20. Jaya Bachchan & Ravi Kishan
This battle began when Ravi Kishan made acommentapplauding NCB’s work on drug use by the film industry. To this, Jaya Bachchan ended up accusing Ravi Kishan of tarnishing the reputation of the film industry. While the fight didn’t last too long, it was a shocking exchange of words between the two.
21.Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar
Their fight was for the title of Karan Johar’s Netflix project The fabulous life of Bollywood brides. Madhur Bhandarkar claimed he denied Karan Joharauthorizationto use the title because he had an upcoming project with a similar name. But, Karan Johar clearly continued to use the name despite this. Although later Karan Johar apologized for the whole problem.
22. Kangana Ranaut and Kunal Kamra
Kangana Ranaut and comedian Kunal Kamra got into a fight after saying that it takes a “spiritual core to recognize” the delusions of the entertainment world. It gave birth to a wholeargumenton Twitter between the two where they held on by responding to each other’s comments.
23.Avinash Tiwary and Twitter vs. R Balki
Avinash Tiwari gave an appropriate response to R Balki’s controversial statement in an interview. R Balki had said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were the best players in the business and challenged people to find him someone better. To this Avinash Tiwarimentionnedhow nepotism certainly played an important role in the success of said actors.
24. Sonu Nigam v Divya Khosla and Bhushan Kumar
After the disappearance of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonu Nigam explained how nepotism exists in all areas of the entertainment industry. Especially in the singing industry. He specificallymentionnedT-Series as an organization that does not give fair chances to foreigners. To this, Divya Khosla, wife of Bhushan Kumar (owner of the T-series) responded by asking Sonu Nigam if he had helped new talent enter the industry himself.
Which one do you remember investing the most in?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]