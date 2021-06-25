Ram Charan fans walk 231 km to meet him, the actor greets them with hugs. See the pictures





Ram Charan welcomed three of his fans with open arms on Friday after traveling 231 kilometers to meet him. Fans began their journey from Jogulamba Gadwal in Telangana and reached the Telugu actor’s Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad in four days. The three fans have been identified as Sandhya Jayraj, Ravi and Veeresh. Twitter user Vishnu Thej Putta shared photos of Ram Charan meeting his fans. In the photos, Ram was seen hugging one of the fans and having a conversation with him while he posed with the three in another photo. of them at his residence. The Twitter user shared the photos with the caption: “Power mega star @alwaysramcharan met her ardent fans Sandhya Jayraj, Ravi and Veeresh who hiked all the way from Jogulamba Gadwal to Hyd, nearly 231km for 4 days, to meet their beloved star. He greeted them with a warm hug and had an elaborate conversation with them. “ Powerful mega star @toujoursramcharan met her ardent fans Sandhya Jayraj, Ravi & Veeresh who traveled all the way from Jogulamba Gadwal to Hyd, nearly 231km for 4 days, to meet their beloved star. He greeted them with a warm hug and had an elaborate conversation with them. pic.twitter.com/MCPfdHoy0V – (@thisisputta) June 25, 2021 A few days ago, Ram Charan was seen on the sets of RRR. He was accompanied by the famous hairdresser Aalim Hakim. RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and the actor has been busy filming it lately. The film also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani, and marks the first collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. RRR, which is being made on a high budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s, featuring the pre-independence era of India and based on the life of two renowned revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film was due to hit screens around the world in October. Also Read: Ram Charan Takes Over Filming For RRR, Famous Hairdresser Aalim Hakim To Oversee Actors Look Besides RRR, Ram Charan will also soon be seen in the upcoming movie Acharya. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood. A poster for the film was shared earlier this year. there: 10











What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos