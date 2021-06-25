All Seasons Brings Seniors’ Luxury Life to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR A new community is changing the face of senior citizens’ lives with its innovative approach to lifestyle and design.

All Seasons Ann Arbor opened to residents in January. The property, located on the corner of Dixboro and Geddes Road, is nestled on 35 acres along the Huron River and adjacent to Parker Mill Historic Park, and features 156 one- and two-bedroom apartments and 44 two-bedroom cottages.

This is the sixth All Seasons community to open since 2005, when real estate development company Beztak opened its first community in Rochester Hills. Nationally recognized with properties in 16 states and 60 markets, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of over 35,000 residential units and also owns and manages commercial, office and retail properties.

A unique attitude

Beztak saw the need to reinvent the lives of the elderly, introducing a lifestyle focused on enriching life, fine cuisine, luxuriously appointed amenities and service equivalent to a world-class resort. With already established communities in Birmingham, Rochester Hills, West Bloomfield, Naples, Florida and Oro Valley, Arizona, the choice to expand in Ann Arbor seemed natural.

A dining room at All Seasons Ann Arbor. (All Seasons Ann Arbor)

All Seasons communities are not your average senior citizen communities, said Staci Tripolsky, ASAA director of sales and marketing. When people think of the lives of the elderly, they tend to think of stereotypical and outdated wallpaper, moldy decor, and scoop and serve style kitchens. But the All Seasons brand has a completely different attitude, and All Seasons Ann Arbor was designed with the essence of Ann Arbors’ reputation for academic tradition and cultural prestige in mind.

Inspired design

In fact, when the award-winning team of architects and interior designers envisioned what All Seasons Ann Arbor would become, they took the time to intentionally incorporate pieces that pay homage to the city, like the Motawi tiling that lines the cabins in the Dining Room.

The campus was inspired by the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wrights Prairie, and many people walk in and recognize the Fireside Lounge fixtures that replicate the hanging pendants found in the Law Library and on the University of Michigan campus, a said Tripolsky. We are continually complimented on thoughtful touches in our design and decor.

Reading area at All Seasons Ann Arbor. (All Seasons Ann Arbor)

Engaging, invigorating, totally captivating

Tripolsky said what really sets All Seasons Ann Arbor apart from other senior communities is the focus on enriching life. All under one roof, the community offers several entertainment venues and a full daily schedule with a wide range of activities.

There are weekly aqua aerobics classes with a live instructor in the indoor / outdoor pool, an art studio that has a full oven, and a variety of classes including painting, drawing, pottery and papermaking. There’s also an 80-person auditorium, which hosts lectures, live concerts, and films, including new releases and streaming performances from the Berliner Philharmonic, National Theater, Broadway, and the University Musical Society.

70-seat auditorium at All Seasons Ann Arbor. (All Seasons Ann Arbor)

Our director of artistic and intellectual planning creates such a solid schedule of talented performers and books from around the world, Tripolsky said. Earlier this month we had the Carpe Diem String Quartet, which performed at Carnegie Hall last year.

Another key part of All Seasons Ann Arbor’s DNA is its world-class dining program, which features seasonal menus created by the in-house executive chef.

Each of the three restaurant-style restaurants offers cuisine freshly prepared with local ingredients. Residents can choose from the Bistro, which offers breakfast, lunch and snacks; the Oak Dining Room for breakfast, lunch and dinner; and the Mill Pub, which has a special gourmet pub-style menu and shows live sports matches.

The Mill Pub at All Seasons Ann Arbor. (All Seasons Ann Arbor)

For the joys of senior citizens’ life

All Seasons Ann Arbor had already established a long priority waiting list two years before it opened, and potential residents were eager to move in and join a community that offers a diverse social, educational and cultural environment, Tripolsky said.

It has become very clear that people are looking for something new and different when making the choice to move into a retirement home, she said. Between all the activities, classes, educational programs and even our chauffeur and valet services – All Seasons Ann Arbor is a place where our residents can enjoy a maintenance free life and just sit back, relax and unwind. flourish. The motto of All Seasons is For the Joys of Senior Living, and that truly embodies the purpose of everything we do here.

Inside a unit at All Seasons Ann Arbor. (All Seasons Ann Arbor)

All Seasons Ann Arbor is located at 4600 All Seasons Circle. For more information visit www.allseasons-annarbor.com.