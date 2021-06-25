From Kareena Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor: Bollywood divas show how to put green in our wardrobes

See how our favorite Bollywood celebrities play with outfits in green hues and get inspired to wear green this season.

Green might not be a go-to color for a lot of people, but it’s time to finally introduce it into your wardrobe. The color may seem a bit difficult to wear but this is all a misconception. You can wear a darker shade of green like emerald and bottle if you want to steal the show, or you can go for shades like mint green, olive green, and sea green when you’re in the mood. subtle. There are endless ways to style this color. Green can really brighten up your outfit with all the nature inspired hues and is the perfect color for summers and monsoon. Here we have our favorite Bollywood ladies rocking the color green with the utmost grace and confidence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

No matter what Kareena Kapoor Khan is wearing, she always manages to make a strong style statement. She looked lovely in a bottle green dress from Tadashi Shoji. The long-sleeved dress featured a unique crossover bodice which helped Bebo flaunt her tummy. It also wore cutouts at the waist and shoulders as well as a side slit. Keeping the focus on her outfit, Kareena jumped on all the accessories and completed the look with a pair of black heels with an embellished strap.

Shraddha Kapoor

The bubbly Shraddha Kapoor showed us how to put on green for a mehendi ceremony. She was dressed in an emerald green printed lehenga ensemble from Saaksha & Kinni. The outfit featured a corset-style blouse and a flowing skirt adorned with a white and green textured print. The actress added a modern twist to the look by ditching the dupatta and styling it with an oversized green shirt. Shraddha accessorized the look with chunky hoops and black strappy heels.

Janhvi Kapoor

Wearing a green sequined dress can be quite risky as it can look a bit more. But our young star, Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely glamorous in a green sequined dress by Prabal Gurung. The dress featured a draped waterfall and cutout details on the bodice. Since the dress was already so eye-catching, the actress ditched the accessories and opted for black heels.

Tara Sutaria

Tara looked as fresh as a daisy when she was seen posing in a green floral ensemble from Topshop. The set featured a sleeveless crop top paired with a matching skirt with a thigh slit. The bottle green outfit was adorned with white flower prints throughout. The actress added a contracted touch to the all-green look by opting for purple heels. She accessorized the look with a chunky bracelet.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani made a pretty daring choice by stepping out wearing an olive green pantsuit covered in sequins all over. Cinq a Sept’s pantsuit featured a plunging V-neckline, minimal bishop sleeves, a front tie that cinches the waist, and flared pants. Since the outfit was already so OTT, Kiara ditched the accessories and simply went for dainty rings, letting the outfit do the talking.

Which actress was the most beautiful in green? Let us know in the comments below.

