City bans racial discrimination in hairstyling, actor to teach college theater: Ann Arbor headlines June 19-24

ANN ARBOR, MI Ann Arbor City Council has voted to make racial discrimination in hairstyling officially illegal in the city.

The city council voted unanimously on Monday evening, June 21, to update the city’s nondiscrimination ordinance, adding a new definition of race including traits historically associated with race, including texture and hair style.

Award-winning actor to lead the Department of musical theater at the University of Michigan

Tony-nominated musical theater actor Michael McElroy has been named president of the University of Michigan School of Music, Drama and Dance.

McElroy, whose appointment was approved by the Board of Regents on June 17, will begin his term this fall, succeeding Vincent Cardinal, who has served as president since 2016 and is stepping down to focus exclusively on teaching, according to an academic press release.

Trial begins for oldest open murder case in Washtenaw County

The Washtenaw County Magistrates’ Court’s oldest open murder case is finally going to trial this week after years of delays, postponements and shutdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jury selection began Monday morning June 21 in the case against Xavier Payne, 19, accused of killing 19-year-old Brandon Cross in Pittsfield Township in a failed robbery at the apartment complex in Glencoe Hills on April 2, 2017.

Timeline of Dr. Robert Anderson’s sexual abuse scandal at the University of Michigan

It has been more than a year since the first survivors of the late University of Michigan sports doctor Robert Anderson came forward publicly alleging they were sexually assaulted by the doctor.

Anderson has worked at UM for nearly three decades in a variety of roles, including as director of academic health services and as a sports physician. Anderson’s survivors, who include former college students and student athletes, say they have faced unnecessary hernia and prostate exams, as well as genital petting during routine physical exams.

Saline supports its neighbors and condemns the private wastewater treatment plant project in the canton of Lodi

In a neighborhood solidarity movement, the mayor of Saline, Brian Marl, expresses his support for the protest by township and county officials at a private wastewater treatment plant in the township of Lodi.

The private factory project is near a pending housing development by Red Equities, LLC in the township that borders the northeast corner of Saline. At a special meeting on June 16, the Washtenaw County Council of Commissioners urged the Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to deny a permit to the private developer over density issues. housing and pollution.

Man accused of robbing two Ann Arbor banks sentenced to jail, probation

A man accused of robbing two Ann Arbor banks within two weeks of each other has been sentenced to jail time and probation.

Scott Lee Harvey was sentenced on June 9 by Washtenaw County Trial Judge Archie Brown to 951 days served and three years probation for two counts of bank robbery, court records show.

Jeff Hayners uses the n-word base of the new reprimand written by the Ann Arbor council committee

A majority on Ann Arbor City Council will continue its condemnation of the offensive language of council member Jeff Hayner, D-1st Ward.

The city council administration committee voted 4-1 in a meeting on Tuesday, June 22 to begin drafting a new resolution condemning Hayner’s use of the n-word. The only dissent came from council member Kathy Griswold, D-2nd Ward.

Mainline rupture causes boil water advisory in Ann Arbor, road closure

The town of Ann Arbor has issued a preventative boil water advisory for some residents of Ann Arbor after a water main rupture.

The rupture occurred at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Maple Road on the morning of June 22, but there is no evidence of contamination of the water supply system, officials said.

Ann Arbors Third Bike Path to be Funded by Council Approved Budget Increase of $ 554,000

Ann Arbor City Council approved a budget increase of more than half a million dollars to the Downtown Development Authority for street improvements, pedestrian amenities and other downtown neighborhood improvements .

The budget increase of $ 554,704 was approved by Council at its regular meeting on June 21, for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Father paints colorful tribute to children – in back of Ann Arbor neighbors garage

A father in Ann Arbor finished painting a tribute to his children, just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20.

Jeremy Gibb, 50, painted the yard mural of his four children aged 23, 21, 19 and 17 on the back wall of his neighbors’ garage. Gibb has done murals in the same location before, but said the style of this one is inspired by a tattoo his son recently received.

Cake from canceled wedding becomes cupcake at Mott Childrens Hospital

A canceled wedding turned into a treat for the kids at CS Mott Children’s Hospital.

The Allies Angels charity was contacted by a relative who recently called off a wedding but was unable to cancel the cake, said Caroline Cibulas, a board member. Instead, Allies Angels arranged for the cake to be made into individually wrapped cupcakes to distribute to children in oncology care and other units on Thursday, June 17th.

Declining enrollment results in projected loss of $ 9 million in revenue for Ann Arbor schools

After planning to slash its budget by $ 7.4 million last June, public schools in Ann Arbor are now planning to close this year in the dark.

The AAPS plans to close the 2020-2021 budget with a surplus of over $ 449,000, but expects a loss of $ 9.06 million in state funding in 2021-2022, largely due to an expected drop in enrollment that results in the district budgeting $ 6.7 million for its fund balance over the coming year.

Before, after school programming at 5 locations in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Public Schools will offer before and after school programs to select students in five locations through its Rec & Ed department, with the goal of expanding to other locations based on staff.

A message sent to families at AAPS Abbot Elementary on Tuesday, June 22, noted that the before and after school program is very different from the previous school-age child care program that the district announced it stopped, citing staff shortages and concerns about having large groups of children congregate in one space due to COVID-19.

The west side of downtown Ann Arbors becomes the city’s creative district

After the painting of several new public art murals over the past year, the west side of downtown Ann Arbor is in the process of rebranding.

Colorful banners now hang from the new light poles on both sides of First Street, between William Street and Ann Street, designating the area as Ann Arbors Creative District.

Many businesses in downtown Ann Arbor maintain mask requirements even as state lifts restrictions

As the last of the statewide warrants requiring Michigan residents to wear masks indoors is canceled, many businesses in downtown Ann Arbor are continuing their mask policies – at least to unvaccinated clients.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday, June 17 that the state would lift the indoor mask mandate and capacity limitations on Tuesday, June 22, a full week ahead of the originally scheduled July 1 date. Michigan is one of the last five states in the United States to end its trade restrictions related to COVID-19, according to the New York Times.