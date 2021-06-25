Bill Wyman Closes Sticky Fingers Restaurant After 32 Years | Entertainment





Bill Wyman is closing his Sticky Fingers restaurant. The former Rolling Stones star has been forced to close his restaurant after 32 years due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. He said in a statement on Twitter: “My heart goes out to all affected by Covid. I also have the sad news of announcing that my beloved Sticky Fingers restaurant has closed for the last time due to the pandemic. “I want to thank everyone who has supported Stickys, both customers and staff, over these wonderful 32 years in business. “Be careful, “Bill Wymann (sic)” A friend of the 84-year-old musician revealed that Bill was “devastated” by the restaurant’s disappearance. The friend told the Daily Mail: “Bill is devastated that he had to shut down, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made prosecution impossible. “It combined his passions for comfort food and music, and it always meant a lot to him, until the end.” Sticky Fingers is located in Kensington – one of London’s wealthiest areas – and was named after The Stones’ 1971 album. The restaurant’s menu has always been inspired by Bill’s love of cooking American, serving things such as burgers, ribs and fries to its customers. The restaurant has become a popular destination for rock ‘n’ roll fans over the years, with Bill decorating the restaurant with over 100 items from the Bill Wyman Archives. The room was filled with some of his most treasured instruments, including the bass guitar he used when he first met his old fellow Stones, Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. However, the pandemic resulted in an extended shutdown and she has now been stripped of all wanted instruments. A sign on the front door reads: “We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your continued support over the years.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos