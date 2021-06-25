Maurice Benard (General Hospital): Exclusive Daytime Emmys Club?





Maurice Bénard won his eighth Best Actor nomination at this year’s Daytime Emmys for his role as Sonny Corinthos in “General Hospital.” who binds him with Eric Braeden (“The young and the restless”) and Larry bryggman (“As the World Turns”) as the third most nominated actor in the history of the category. He is now the favorite to win according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. If we’re right, he would join another exclusive club as one of the few soap stars to have won the category three or more times. SEEFinola Hughes Could Be First “General Hospital” Star To Double Win Best Actress At Daytime Emmys

To date, only four actors have won many awards for best actor. Benard’s former “GH” co-star Anthony Geary is by far the record holder with eight wins, more than any soap opera actor or actress has won in any category. He is followed by the late David Canari, who won it five times for “All my children”. Then two “Y&R” stars are tied with three wins each: Peter Bergman (who holds the record for most nominations with a whopping 22) and Christian LeBlanc (who achieved his triple play in just seven nominations). Benard won his first Best Actor nomination in 1996, but he has never ceased to woo voters since. He was not nominated again in the category until 2003, but it was the year he won for the first time. The academy would however make him wait before giving him another trophy. He was nominated again in 2004 and 2006, went through a five-year drought before returning in 2011 and 2012, then there was another seven-year gap before he was finally nominated and won again in 2019 He was snubbed in 2020, but now he’s back in command for 2021. Do you agree with our chances of him winning again, or will voters make him wait another 16 years between wins? TO PREDICTDaytime Emmy winners

