One dead after attempted robbery of multi-million dollar Hollywood Hills house

One person was killed and four others were injured in an attempted robbery on Friday morning at an exclusive neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said. Three men, all in their 20s, attempted to rob three more around 2:05 a.m. Pacific Time in the 1400 block of Blue Jay Way in Hollywood Hills, LAPD officer Jeff Lee said. The three victims, men in their 60s, 50s and 40s, were leaving or returning home when confronted by thieves outside, law enforcement sources told NBC News. Two of the suspects were wearing ski masks, while the third thief remained in the car during the confrontation, police sources said. The man in his 60s is a retired security guard and local law enforcement officer, the sources say. He and at least one of the thieves exchanged gunshots, Lee said, before the suspects took off in their car. Police arrested them moments later near Santa Monica Boulevard and Doheny Drive, less than two miles in Beverly Hills, with two injured suspects inside, Lee said. One of the suspects died of his injuries, police said. The other was stable. The man in his 60s has been listed in critical condition, Lee said. The other victims were stable. None of the suspects or victims were immediately identified. The multi-million dollar house where the shooting took place is the residence of Nova Fashion CEO, 39, Richard Saghian, according to property records. A representative for the company could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday. The neighborhood is also known locally as “The Bird Streets”, with nearby blocks such as Skylark Lane, Oriole Lane, Oriole Way and Tanger Way. Blue Jay Way also inspired a Beatles song of the same name, written by George Harrison for the album “Magical Mystery Tour”. The house was last sold in 2018 for more than $ 17.5 million, according to records from LA County appraisers. The house’s previous two sales were $ 15.5 million in 2013 and $ 10 million in 2009, according to the records. Violent crime in post-pandemic Los Angeles has increased. Los Angeles shooting fatalities, 651 this year as of June 19, are more than 50% higher than the same period of 2020, according to LAPD data. The number of shooting incidents increased by almost 48% and murders by more than 25% in 2021.

Helene kwong contributed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos