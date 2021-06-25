Entertainment
Tickets on sale for the first Olympic theater arts showcase
SEQUIM – The first showcase of new works at the Olympic Theater Arts Center has been launched and is in rehearsal, with tickets available now for shows July 16-18.
After accepting submissions for nearly a year, the Olympic Theater Arts Center selected six short pieces by local authors and produced the first-ever showcase of new community theater works.
A team of established and new to OTA directors are working with a cast of local actors, ranging from veterans to newbies, to bring these stories to life for the first time.
The showcase will be dedicated to the late Jim Guthrie, a longtime OTA volunteer, playwright and columnist, journalist and editor of the Peninsula Daily News. Guthrie died aged 81 in November.
Her submitted work, “Searching for a Heart”, will close the six-piece series each evening.
“The late and great Jim Guthrie made us laugh until the end and beyond,” said director of that play, Tia Stephens.
“I am so honored to be directing his final work with a cast who admired him.”
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on July 16 and 17 and at 2 p.m. on July 18.
Tickets cost $ 15 for the general public, $ 13 for OTA members, and $ 10 for students with a school ID card. They are available at the theater box office at 414 N. Sequim Ave., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or online at www.Olympic TheaterArts.org.
The works are:
• “Goodbye Cruel World,” by Susan Noyes, directed by Kyle LeMaire – Two women make a suicide pact, but fate steps in.
• “Dance Your Dance”, by John Painter, directed by Christy Holy – A poignant comedy about five souls whose conversations in death reveal their perseverance in life,
• “City of Sequim: Heart of Darkness & Lavender Capital of the World”, by Gabriel Mills and Sarah Brabant, directed by Marissa Meek – A satirical adventure through Sequim.
• “Joie de Vivre”, by Suzanne Bailie, directed by Christy Holy – A dark comedy that explores how far humans will go to keep their joie de vivre in a future where they can live forever,
• “I Dance for Purple,” by Aurora Lagattuta, directed by Ginny Holladay – An isolated woman finds freedom and connection through imagination, music and dance.
• “In Search of a Heart,” by Guthrie, directed by Stephens – A sweet and funny tale reminding us that our best heirlooms will live on in the hearts of others.
“This showcase aims to showcase the written voices of our community,” said Holladay, Acting Executive Director and Director.
“There is no rush like producing a brand new piece of work, and there is nothing more creatively inspiring to me than music and dance. This spectacle is breathtaking. ”
A replay of all the cast was conducted earlier in June in the main auditorium. This was the first time all the cast had gathered to read the entire show, and it will be the last until the dress rehearsal in early July.
Several authors of the selected pieces were also there to hear their words read on stage for the first time.
“Everyone was delighted to be there,” said “Goodbye Cruel World” author Noyes.
For more information, call the theater at 360-683-7326.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]