Tickets on sale for the first Olympic theater arts showcase

SEQUIM – The first showcase of new works at the Olympic Theater Arts Center has been launched and is in rehearsal, with tickets available now for shows July 16-18.

After accepting submissions for nearly a year, the Olympic Theater Arts Center selected six short pieces by local authors and produced the first-ever showcase of new community theater works.

A team of established and new to OTA directors are working with a cast of local actors, ranging from veterans to newbies, to bring these stories to life for the first time.

The showcase will be dedicated to the late Jim Guthrie, a longtime OTA volunteer, playwright and columnist, journalist and editor of the Peninsula Daily News. Guthrie died aged 81 in November.

Her submitted work, “Searching for a Heart”, will close the six-piece series each evening.

“The late and great Jim Guthrie made us laugh until the end and beyond,” said director of that play, Tia Stephens.

“I am so honored to be directing his final work with a cast who admired him.”

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on July 16 and 17 and at 2 p.m. on July 18.

Tickets cost $ 15 for the general public, $ 13 for OTA members, and $ 10 for students with a school ID card. They are available at the theater box office at 414 N. Sequim Ave., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or online at www.Olympic TheaterArts.org.

The works are:

• “Goodbye Cruel World,” by Susan Noyes, directed by Kyle LeMaire – Two women make a suicide pact, but fate steps in.

• “Dance Your Dance”, by John Painter, directed by Christy Holy – A poignant comedy about five souls whose conversations in death reveal their perseverance in life,

• “City of Sequim: Heart of Darkness & Lavender Capital of the World”, by Gabriel Mills and Sarah Brabant, directed by Marissa Meek – A satirical adventure through Sequim.

• “Joie de Vivre”, by Suzanne Bailie, directed by Christy Holy – A dark comedy that explores how far humans will go to keep their joie de vivre in a future where they can live forever,

• “I Dance for Purple,” by Aurora Lagattuta, directed by Ginny Holladay – An isolated woman finds freedom and connection through imagination, music and dance.

• “In Search of a Heart,” by Guthrie, directed by Stephens – A sweet and funny tale reminding us that our best heirlooms will live on in the hearts of others.

“This showcase aims to showcase the written voices of our community,” said Holladay, Acting Executive Director and Director.

“There is no rush like producing a brand new piece of work, and there is nothing more creatively inspiring to me than music and dance. This spectacle is breathtaking. ”

A replay of all the cast was conducted earlier in June in the main auditorium. This was the first time all the cast had gathered to read the entire show, and it will be the last until the dress rehearsal in early July.

Several authors of the selected pieces were also there to hear their words read on stage for the first time.

“Everyone was delighted to be there,” said “Goodbye Cruel World” author Noyes.

For more information, call the theater at 360-683-7326.



