Neetu Kapoor feels beautiful in the blue ensemble Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla | Fashion trends





Neetu Kapoor recently made an appearance on a reality TV show and the old-fashioned Bollywood actor looked absolutely resplendent as she shared pictures and videos of herself all dressed for her looks. Neetu Kapoor wore a stunning blue ensemble for her appearance as a guest judge on the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Neetu Kapoor’s stunning bright blue ensemble is from designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, who are a favorite among several Bollywood celebrities. Neetu Kapoor wore a stunning hand-embroidered multi-kali blue kurta, embellished with sequins and padding, which was also featured on the embroidered wide leg pants from their The Bandhini collection, and she turned around to show off the outfit. The dupatta had cute ruffled details in yellow, blue and green, which the designers described on their Instagram handle as: “A frou frou-lined silk dupatta adds a quirky contemporary touch of tatting to the ensemble.” Neetu Kapoor looked as ageless as ever as she posed in the stunning ensemble, the subtle makeup and her signature side parting hairstyle. She wore gold heels on her feet to complete the look. Neetu shared the image on her Instagram feed with the punny caption, “Blue-tiful”. The veteran Bollywood actor wore the stunning ensemble for the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 in which she acted as a guest judge. During the episode, contestants paid tribute to the late actor and her husband Rishi Kapoor by dancing to his songs. The contestants paid tribute to the iconic duo who not only made a great pair in their personal lives, but also stole the show on the big screen. Neetu wiped away her tears after watching the powerful performances and sharing, There is no accha tribute. I think no one ever gave me ya kabhi desakta hai. It was so touching. Meanwhile, professionally, Neetu will soon be making a comeback in the upcoming Jugg Jeeyo jug, in which we will see her alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

