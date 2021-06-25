Actor Ronen Rubinstein – Nerds and Beyond

Welcome to the 26th installment of our 2021 Pride Month series! Each day of June we will be spotlighting a different member of the LGBTQ + community who we believe is a great example of dynamic portrayal and characterization. We will focus on fictional characters, celebrities and activists, positive voices within the LGBTQ + community and in mainstream media.

Better known as the gay firefighter turned paramedic TK Strand on FOX 9-1-1: The Lone StarRonen Rubinstein is an actor and activist who recently turned out to be bisexual. When not taking action, Rubinstein typically advocates for the preservation of the environment or uses his voice to speak out on other issues. Whereas last year we put the spotlight on TK, this year it’s all about the actor behind the character. Read on to see why Ronen Rubinstein is recognized in this Pride Month Spotlight.

Rubinstein was born in Israel and moved to the United States with his parents and older sister at the age of five, growing up on Staten Island. While he felt like an outsider growing up as an immigrant and struggled to adjust to American culture, as he once admitted during interview, he was introduced to acting in his second year of high school thanks to his guidance counselor. Rubinstein pursued an acting career and graduated from the New York Film Academy. the Smiley face killers actor began to play roles in various films, and was in the third season of Orange is the new black and played the role of Alex Powell in the short-lived Freeforms series Death of summer in 2016 before landing the role of gay firefighter and son of Rob Lowes Owen Strand, TK, on ​​FOXs 9-1-1 spin off, 9-1-1: The Lone Star.

9-1-1: The Lone Star

Rubinstein portrayed Tyler Kennedy TK Strand in FOX first responder drama 9-1-1: The Lone Star for two seasons now. TK is an openly gay firefighter turned paramedic who recently celebrated a full year of sobriety. TK has been through a lot already and will likely be going through more as the series progresses. TK’s decision to become a paramedic didn’t come until the middle of Season 2. He wanted more of a challenge and felt he could really help people as a paramedic rather than a firefighter.

Her relationship with her father is special. While Owen doesn’t always make him feel better or support his decisions, TK knows he’s always there for him. 126 is like his family, whether they’re making calls together or hanging out, even if they’re not together, like in the upcoming third season. And TK’s relationship with police boyfriend Carlos is growing. While they may not always agree on things, they are always there for each other and take comfort in times of need. TK still listens to Carlos and vice versa, and they’ve made several milestones in Season 2. Their relationship at the start of Season 3 is stronger than ever.

Go out

Since the representation of traditional knowledge on 9-1-1: The Lone Star, and previously, Rubinstein has openly been an ally of the LGBTQ + community, showing his support and admiration for his colleague and on-screen boyfriend, Rafael Silva, and other members of the community. Last April, the actor did a very honest interview with Variety, officially coming out as bisexual. In the interview, Rubinstein said:

The most important thing for me is where I’m from, it’s like people like me and people who have identified as bisexual or gay or as part of the community, you just aren’t the ones. welcome. It’s as brutally honest as that. Either you’ve faced insane amounts of profanity, like the F-word is being thrown all the time, or you’d get your ass kicked if you were gay. So there was definitely a fear of embracing what I was feeling. I was definitely more aware of this in high school. I was aware of my feelings and the way I started to look at men, but I couldn’t tell anyone.

The reason the 27-year-old actor felt the need to go out now was because he felt safe and comfortable talking about it and kissing her. Rubinstein shared with Variety that his girlfriend, actress Jessica Parker Kennedy, was the first to ask him about his sexuality as they watched a scene from 9-1-1: The Lone Star together. Kennedy remained very supportive of him and their relationship is as strong as ever. It came to Mark Malkin from Variety with the idea of ​​participating in an interview because he wants to help young homosexuals in difficulty.

I want people to know that this is a hopeful and happy story. I want people to know that they are not alone and that everything is fine. Believe me, I know it’s not easy. My path has not been easy at all, but it’s just one more thing that I can share with people to help them and let them know that I am there for them.

Earlier this month, for People magazines A matter of pride, Rubinstein got together with 9-1-1: The Lone Star costar Rafael Silva and his stylist, Chaise Dennis, to talk about his coming out and his journey. He mentioned that the love and support from the fans kept him going out because they’ve been so open and personal with him.

Rubinstein revealed that growing up in the Soviet Union the LGBTQ community was not welcome at all, so I can’t blame my parents for the way they were brought up and what they were taught. Then in America, there was this pressure to be tough and masculine. In high school, I saw people get their ass kicked just because they were gay. It was a scary place to try and explore your sexuality. When Rubinstein and Silva auditioned together for lonely starRubinstein said there was unspoken solace with him. He even confided in Silva when he became bisexual, which strengthened their friendship and relationship onscreen. With 9-1-1: The Lone Star and being open to his own journey, Rubinstein shared with PEOPLE that he hopes to inspire others to embrace fully.

I’ve talked to so many firefighters and cops in their thirties, forties, fifties, sixties, and they say to me, “You’re the first person we’ve seen each other in. It’s amazing. I always say that if I had maybe had a Tarlos growing up, things might have been different. There are still so many little Ronens who are terrified. I will keep fighting for them until they do. fear more My job is to make people feel comfortable with themselves and know that they are not alone.

Activism

In addition to being an actor, Rubinstein is an environmentalist and activist. In the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, he decided to become a climate activist and advocate for sustainable development. He is an ambassador of the association Cleaning the ocean, which develops advanced technologies to rid the oceans of plastic, and Zero Project, a charity that works to turn the tide on the climate crisis. He is also co-chair of Turnup activism, a non-profit social network app that aims to engage young people in activism.

During lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the actor created a global charity by candlelight to support healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic, enlisting help from the network FOX and his fellow co-stars of 9-1-1: The Lone Star and 9-1-1. For the 2020 election, Rubinstein partnered with Michelle Obama’s non-partisan voter registration organization, When we all vote, which aims to increase voter turnout. Rubinstein is also on the app Cameo, where fans can book personalized videos of him. Each month, he donates a portion of the profits to a charity or cause of his choice.

Ronen Rubinstein is an inspiring actor in the LGBTQ + community. With his work on 9-1-1: The Lone Star, his activism, and beyond, he is a shining example of representation in the community. Part of the reason he came out is the support of fans over the years, and his bond with them is special. Rubinstein’s dedication to his roles and to the fans makes him authentic, and his passion for the environment shows how much he cares about him. Just like his character on 9-1-1: The Lone Star, Rubinstein is featured in the Pride Month Spotlight because of what he stands for, and it will be interesting to see what he does next.

