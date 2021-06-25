West Hollywood artist Sküt unveils Rainbow Pride mural for Micky’s grand reopening





ANGELS–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Great artist Skt shows off his signature style in a sprawling mural welcoming Mickys’ return from West Hollywood. Fluorescent rainbows flood the walls under ascending pride-themed heart balloons and a 30-foot go-go-boy towering over the boulevard in preparation for Mickys’ triumphant return. With community, fairness and visibility as central themes of its design, Skt honors queer history and Mickys’ anchor presence, a staple of WeHo since 1989. Mickys is my first gay bar, admits Skt. I was scared and locked up as a freshman at USC. I ventured out to college night and was embraced by new peers who supported and helped my coming out journey. The artist has a rich history with Mickys. After launching Grindr in 2009, he teamed up with Mickys and Stefano Rosso in their very first LA Pride collaboration. He says they took a chance on me. I designed supports for the parade and the festival. It was a success and the partnership and friendship continued. Entrepreneur Stefano Rosso, who recruited the artist, said I recognize creative minds and know Skt is a perfect fit for this opportunity to create a strong message that Mickys is gay and he’s here to stay. . The Mickys Comeback fresco is a natural evolution of this relationship. The original Gay Pride flag, designed by the late Gilbert Baker in 1978, included eight colors with specific meaning. My design incorporates these hues along with the colors of the Black Lives Matter and Trans flags into a bouquet of hearts that celebrates pride every day, Skt adds. Where the West Side focuses on LGBTQIA pride, the East Wall is bold and unabashedly gay. It features a huge go-go-boy in a stylized illustration inspired by 80s cartoons, a throwback logo reminiscent of Mickys’ original masthead. I love art and I fight for the gay cause, says Michael Niemeyer, founder and owner of Mickys. “This partnership with Skt is the perfect time to bring a visual beacon of pride, joy and hope to the WeHo Rainbow District for our reopening. Mickys is known for his bartenders, his music and his men. I want to celebrate its continued impact on the neighborhood, concludes Skt. Whether you want to meet new people or just want to have fun, this is the perfect destination. You are not alone at Mickys. A portion of the profits from the artists of the Mickys Comeback mural will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center on behalf of Skt. Skt the artist (Scott Lewallen, @inkedbyskut) is best known as the co-founder and original designer of Grindr. Her work is on display in a Pride art exhibit at The Artist Tree @theartisttree, West Hollywood. He is currently vice president of TAG Gallery @taggallery, Los Angeles. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Skt received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Southern California.

