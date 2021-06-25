Fireworks are displayed outside city limits, state deadlines require permits

Residents of Jasper County who wish to stage large fireworks away from city limits and outside the state timeline must now complete a permit.

If the permit is approved by the Jasper County Board of Supervisors, residents will be allowed to unload their fireworks for entertainment purposes, ensure the show is run by a competent operator, and recognize that County No. is not responsible for damages.

On June 22, the Board of Supervisors approved the issuance of these particular types of permits, which Jasper County Supervisor Brandon Talsma described as a temporary exception or waiver. Talsma noted that the issue had arisen in the past and wanted the board to resolve it once and for all.

As it is now the second time in three years this is happening, he said. That’s why I wanted to have this more in-depth conversation and just authorize the permits from now on and give people the option to apply for a permit if they plan to operate outside of what the state allows.

According to the state code, consumer fireworks can be used from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. from June 1 to July 8 and from December 10 to January 3 of each year, with a few exceptions.

On July 4 and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding or immediately following Independence Day, Iowa residents can set fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. They can also shoot fireworks from 9 a.m. on December 31 to 12:30 a.m. on January 1 on New Year’s Eve / New Year’s Day.

The state code also allows city councils or a county supervisory board to grant permits for the use of fireworks by municipalities, fairground associations, amusement parks and other organizations or groups of people, who, after approval, must ensure that their postings are managed by a competent operator.

Jasper County has included a copy of the fireworks permit on the agenda. Applicants must include their name as well as the address and date of posting.

Blaine Barker, a 34-year Jasper County resident, applied for a permit at the June 22 meeting, and it was approved by supervisors in a 2-1 vote; Supervisor Denny Carpenter voted no. In addition to filling out the form, Barker included a detailed letter to the supervisory board.

In it, he said his 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. fireworks display on July 9 is scheduled for a day after the state timeline. Held in an open field on 11.5 acres of private land outside the city limits, the show will take place away from any structure or tree. Barker noted a single-family house and a few barns stood around the corner of the property.

This is an annual show that normally takes place under state guidelines, but this year we struggled to plan the event as we strive not to conflict with the community events, Barkers’ letter said, adding that the show will take place 800 meters away. from any neighbor.

Each year, we do our best to make sure that all affected neighbors are aware of the additional noise and keep communication open with them. If a special permit is approved, I would personally be willing to send letters to each neighbor prior to the event.

Barker also absolved Jasper County from all claims, causes of action against the County for bodily injury, damage, loss, injury and any other type of expense. He also promised not to sue or exercise any legal right to seek damages from the county.

To prepare for his fireworks display, Barker said he and his wife were doing hours of research to make sure they were as safe as possible. Barker uses a 72-signal electronic ignition system that allows it to wirelessly fire any fireworks display over 500 meters.

The show is organized in such a way that we can stop the show every 30 seconds during the 30-minute show, Barker said. In addition, we are changing our mowing schedule and mowing the shorter field (and) will have fire extinguishers ready to prevent any fire.

Barker said he and his wife are active volunteers in the community and know how much planning and effort goes into celebrations in town, which is why he schedules the annual show which is held in part to commemorate the anniversary. of his wife in a way that does not conflict with these other events.

Although the fireworks display is aimed at his close friends and family, Barker says his neighbors often watched the show from their properties. Barker estimates that there will be 5,000 shots fired during this year. The Newton native has been stocking up on fireworks over the past year.

Unable to host his show ahead of the state timeline due to prior commitments, Barker was delighted that supervisors approved his posting.

Just having the ability to do it and put it all together and finally see it all come together is a great thing, because there is a lot of planning involved, Barker said.

