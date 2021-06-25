Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: 5 Best Bollywood Actor Movies According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online!

Arjun Kapoor, son of producer Boney Kapoor happens to be one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actors. He entered showbiz in 2012 and since then he has entertained fans with his work. Whether it’s action, comedy, romance, or even a role in a series, he’s done it all in a short span of his career. Before making his acting debut, he had worked as an assistant director for films like Kal Ho Naa Ho andSalaam-E-Ishq. The best part about him is that he has grown as an artist over the years and that is his star quality. And so, on Arjun’s birthday today (June 26), we ranked five of his best films according toIMDb notes and also tells you where to watch them online.Arjun Kapoor buys 4BHK sea front apartment worth Rs 20 Crore near Malaika Aroras residence.

2 states(2014)

This is Arjun Kapoor’s highest rated film on IMDb with a score of 6.9.It’s a romantic film that stars Arjun and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Arjun (Krish) and Alia (Ananya) meet on an IIM campus and fall in love with each other. However, their cultural background becomes an obstacle, and the way the two try to convince their families to marry is what shapes the story of the film.

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Ishaqzaade(2012)

Then we have Arjun’s first movie Ishaqzaadenfacing Parineeti Chopra who made him famous and how. A romantic action flick with a political backdrop, this one was a critical and commercial success. The film revolves around the story of interfaith lovers and how their families decided to kill them. IMDb the rating of the film is 6.5.

Where to watch: Amazon prime

Aurangzeb(2013)

This Yash Raj movie saw Arjun playing a dual role and playing his role. He was considered Ajay as well as Vishal and proved that he is here to stay. He has shared the screen space with some terrific stars of the film including late star Rishi Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran and many more. This thriller was rated 6.5 on IMDb.

Where to watch:Amazon prime

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021)

The fourth on the list is the last birthday boy movie starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead female role. Directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee, the film sees Arjun (Pinky) as a suspended cop who is on a mission but instead turns into a messiah for Sandeep (Pari). The film has a IMDb score of 6.3.Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Movie Review: Parineeti Chopra & Arjun Kapoor Subvert Your Expectations in Dibakar Banerjees Dark Thriller (Sports Grind Entertainment Exclusive).

Where to watch:Amazon prime

Ki & Ka (2016)

A director of R Balki, this film is both entertaining and conveys a strong message.Ki & Kanarrates the issue of a gender role reversal. The plot of the film sees Arjun as a stay-at-home husband and Kareena as a working wife, both seem happy with their unconventional relationship, until the ego kicks in. That is. IMDb the film’s score is 5.8.

Where to watch: Voot

That’s it, guys! These are Arjun Kapoor’s five best Bollywood films according to IMDb. The Bollywood actor is a gem of a performer and has a huge following of fans. Meanwhile, his upcoming projects include Bhoot the police and Ek Villain returns. Happy birthday, Arjun Kapoor!

