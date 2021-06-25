Supernatural Casting: Where Are They Now?

Family is forever. Jared padalecki and Jensen ackles not only formed a close bond with each other while playing brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively, on Supernatural, but they’ve also forged an indestructible bond with their fans.

The cast directed the CW drama for 15 seasons from September 2005 to November 2020. The duo were the only cast members to appear in all 327 episodes of the series, which followed the siblings as they hunted demons, monsters, ghosts and other supernatural beings.

Ackles, Padalecki and Misha collins announced in March 2019 that the show would end. I am incredibly grateful for the family we have all built together, the Gilmore Girls alum told fans via Instagram at the time. I love you and appreciate you more than my meager vocabulary could hope to describe. I also slap through tears. So please forgive me. See you next time. #WinchestersNeverDie.

Padalecki said Us weekly in May 2019 that he felt like he would never really say goodbye to his character. He also reflected on what he would miss the most on the show. We have truly become a family, he said. Over 15 years, we have cut the fat. We didn’t fire anyone, but if they didn’t like being there, they left. So the people who are there want to be there.

Ackles, for its part, has set itself the goal of expanding the Supernatural universe. It’s a long journey, he teased during a TV Critics Association press panel in August 2019. I don’t think it’s ever going to be over. It’s just going to go away for a while. I don’t know for how long.

the Boys star added that he was never ready to close doors or burn bridges. I think it’s stupid.

Ackles announced in June 2021 that he and his wife Daniel Acklesckle had a Supernatural prequel series in the works centered on the parents of Dean and Sams. However, Padalecki was far from excited about the idea, saying he was not told about the project until the news went public.

Guy. Happy for you, the New York minutes star tweeted. I would have liked to hear about it other than on Twitter. I’m excited to watch, but I’m disappointed that Sam Winchester didn’t have any involvement.

When a fan suggested that Padaleckis’ response was a bad joke, he replied: No. This is not the case. This is the first time I’ve heard of it. I’m empty.

the Wax house The star then asked his followers to keep their cool after Jensen faced backlash. Hey world. Thanks for the love, he wrote via Twitter. Please PLEASE do not send hate or threats. I care deeply about everyone involved and I would be in dire straits if any of them were hurt or threatened.

Padalecki later clarified that he and his former partner had a good conversation and their friendship is good again. We’ve been on a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don’t stop us. Brothers once, brothers always.

Scroll through the gallery below to see where the stars from Supernatural are today.