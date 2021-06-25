Connect with us

July 4th fireworks display near my home in central Indiana in 2021

With July 4th around the corner, central Indiana prepares to celebrate Independence Day in fairs, festivalsand fireworks. Here are the places in and around Indianapolis where you can watch fireworks.

All fireworks times shown are approximate and subject to change. Sunset on both weeks will be around 9.15pm.

Marion County

Marion County Fair

In addition to County Fair activities, the Marion County Fair will feature fireworks on the opening and closing night.

Appointment:June 25 and July 4

Time: Dusk

Cost:Daily admission of $ 5. Military, police and firefighters admitted free with ID.

Location:Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46239

More information:https://marioncountyfair.org/

Fireworks explode over the rooftops of Indianapolis during the 4th annual Donatos Downtown Freedom Blast on Friday, July 4, 2014, in the evening in downtown Indianapolis.

Fourth of July fireworks in downtown

The Fourth of July Downtown Show is back this year in a new location. The show will close most nearby streets immediately before and after. The show will last 21 minutes.

Dated:4th July

Time:10:00 p.m.

Cost:Release

Location:500 N Meridian St ,. Indianapolis, EN 46204

More information:https://www.downtownindy.org/events/10806/downtown-fourth-of-july-fireworks-presented-by-visit-indy/

Lawrence 4th Fest

The Lawrence 4th Fest will feature food, a carnival, live music, a parade and more. The fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m.

Dated:4th July

Time:10:00 p.m.

Cost:Release

Location:Lawrence Community Park5301 N Franklin Road, Lawrence, IN 46226

More information:https://visitlawrenceindiana.com/events/4thfest/

Hamilton County

Scenes from the Spark! Fishers Fourth of July festival and parade in Fishers, Indiana on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Spark! Fishermen

Spark! Fishers celebrates “all that is unique to fishermen.” Watch the parade and stay for the fireworks. This year’s theme, Hometown Heroes, honors the resident fishermen, essential workers to veterans, who have served their country and their community.

Appointment: June 26

Time: Dark

Cost: Release

Location:Municipal Fishermen’s Complex1 Municipal Parkway, Fishers, IN 46038

More information:https://sparkfishers.com/

Starry Symphony

Join the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra as they salute all branches of the United States armed forces. Check the website for a schedule and enjoy a fireworks display at the end of each concert.

Dated:July 2-4

Time: Beginning of the concert at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets range from $ 10 to $ 125

Location:Conner Prairie13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers, IN 46038



