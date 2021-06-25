Bollywood Filmygyan’s most followed page has a lot of interesting stuff in the works. To read to know!





There are very few brands and companies that manage to keep up with the latest digital trends. Filmygyan is perhaps a name that has improved over time. Being the most followed Bollywood and entertainment page in India, Filmygyan is a one-stop destination for all paparazzi posts, out-of-the-box content and high quality B-Town celebrity posts and videos. Led by Aftab Khan, the founder of Filmygyan, the company has excelled to new heights in five years. Followed by a majority of celebrities and influencers, the media portal does not seem to stop. Keeping the consistency intact, Filmygyan smashed his goals one after another. Previously, the company had carried out digital campaigns for films like “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, “Fukrey 2” and “KGF”. And now it is diving into the sea of ​​the latest digital content and trends. After having recently crossed the 15 million subscriber mark, Aftab Khan has already set the goal of creating a family of 25 million subscribers on Instagram by early 2022. At the same time, the entrepreneur is ready to welcome latest gadgets for his team of photographers. and videographers. Quality has always played a crucial role in the brand’s success. We need to maintain consistency by advancing our knowledge of the novelty of the market, says Khan. Likewise, Filmygyan is set to expand its team of photographers and videographers by mid-2022. Another interesting thing revealed by Aftab Khan is that Filmygyan plans to conceptualize and produce interactive shows featuring stars from B-Town. Adding a new vertical under the brand, the founder will launch the official Filmygyans music channel. It is believed that the channel could launch in the coming month. Currently, the company has a unique platform for influencers and creators called the Filmygyan Influencer Network. With nearly 15 notable content creators signed by the company right now, the goal is to bring the total to 50. We aim for content creators from different categories to create different content for audiences, Aftab revealed. With this, the first season of the Filmygyan Digital Awards will also see the light of day by 2022. By expanding digital to a new high, Filmygyan will even bring its one-of-a-kind OTT platform in the near future. Choosing not to talk much about it, Aftab Khan explained that things are under development at the moment. However, we are working at full speed on our goals. Over time, we hope to achieve our goals and entertain audiences as we have been doing for the past few years, concluded Aftab Khan.

