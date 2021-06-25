Britney Spears’ public support might not mean much in court

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Britney Spears’ powerful plea to a judge to end the trusteeship that has controlled her life since 2008 has garnered sympathy and outrage from fans, famous supporters and even casual watchers who say that she deserves independence.

Yet lawyers who deal with such matters say the speech itself may not have helped her in the court process, which will be long and arduous.

“When Britney spoke, I mean the world listened. It was amazing,” said family law attorney Peter Walzer. “Now if the judge will buy her, if the judge will let her out of her wardship, my bet is no.”





Spears’ passionate and at times moving speech on Wednesday to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny was the first time in 13 years that she has spoken in a public hearing on guardianship, which she called “abusive” and “stupid”. The guardianship was put in place as Spears, hounded by paparazzi and media scrutiny as a new mother, suffered a very public mental health crisis in 2008.

Spears revisited the speech in an Instagram post on Thursday, apologizing “for pretending I’ve been fine for the past two years.”

“I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what had happened to me,” she said, later adding, “Believe it or not, pretending I’m okay. really helped. “

In court, Spears said she was forced to continue using an intrauterine device for birth control and other medications, preventing her from getting married or having another child and that she was not allowed to let her have her own money. She condemned her father and the others who control her.

The speech was compelling for the same reasons that it may be problematic for the court. She spoke very quickly, often in a rude manner, and could seem uncontrollable as she spoke out against the injustices and emotional upheaval they brought to her.

“It seems fair to me that his presentation in court did him a disservice,” said David Glass, a family lawyer with a doctorate in psychology. “The words came out like bullets. She quickly switched between thoughts and ideas. She also admitted to being depressed and crying all the time. I’m not her psychologist, but these are things that potentially indicate being at in the midst of mental illness. “

Penny didn’t raise a hand or offer much reaction to the dramatic presentation other than to say that Spears’ speech was “brave.” It’s unclear how much the judge has heard before, whether in Spears’ previous speeches in closed court or in the many sealed documents filed in the case.

“The court didn’t say ‘I don’t agree with you’ or ‘I’m worried about you’ or ‘I’m disappointed that these questions were not put to me before,'” Glass said. .

There is evidence that Penny takes Spears’ opinions into account in her decisions.

She recently appointed property management firm Bessemer Trust as co-custodian of Spears’ finances, while keeping her father James Spears as co-custodian against her will. And Penny has held hearings like Wednesday’s increasingly public and left more documents unsealed since Spears asked for more transparency in the case last year.

Unless the guardianship is ended, Penny could change it to make it more acceptable to Spears and could order an immediate investigation into some of the allegations.

“I am alarmed if I am the judge,” said Sarah Wentz, a lawyer specializing in estates and guardianship. “I will find out as soon as possible if there are things that we need to review or correct, so that the court can see if there are no human rights violations.”

There is plenty of room for Penny to make changes that don’t completely end the guardianship.

“What they can do is try to put a plan in place that meets her goals and wishes in any way they can, so she only has a few things she needs to check on,” said Wentz. “It doesn’t have to be some kind of all-in-one.”

Spears court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham III said that despite her client’s appeals to Penny to end the guardianship, she has yet to even ask him to file a petition to do so. He said ahead of Wednesday’s presentation that he made no attempt to “monitor, filter or modify” what his client said.

This most likely meant that if he felt compelled to convey Spears’ request to speak, it didn’t necessarily mean he agreed with her approach.

“That’s why lawyers don’t like their clients to talk a lot,” said family lawyer Chris Melcher. “We know what to say and how to say it. Sometimes what the client says can really come back and bite him and end up proving the case on the other side.

Melcher said a different approach might have been more effective.

“I think she would be best served by calm demeanor, recognition of her past problems and acceptance of previous court decisions,” he said.

This is the approach Ingham took in recent Spears cases of trying to get his father removed and assert more control. These documents acknowledged that the Trusteeship had done a lot of good in its early days while also arguing strongly for change and saying it reserved the right to end it eventually.

One thing that certainly won’t happen is the end of the Guardianship, as Spears requested, without any further assessment of her.

A petition to end the trusteeship, which Ingham said he could file soon, would only be the start of a process that would require Spears to show competence.

“It’s up to Britney or someone else interested to convince the court that it needs to end,” Melcher said. “It’s not a voluntary process where she can just go out the door.”

Associated Press editor Amanda Lee Myers contributed.

Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton