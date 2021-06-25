Kirsty Soames was on Coronation Street from 2011 to 2013, but who is she and what happened between her and Tyrone?

Who is Kirsty Soames in Coronation Street?

Kirsty is Tyrone Dobbs ‘abusive ex-girlfriend and Ruby Dobbs’ birth mother.

She was played by actress Natalie Gumede from September 2011 to April 2013.

What happened between her and Tyrone?

Tommy Duckworth met Kirsty at a party with Tyrone and Kirk. Tommy paid Kirsty to flirt with Ty in order to boost her self-esteem.

Tyrone made a date with Kirsty, but eventually Tommy confessed to what he did and Tyrone was gutted.

However, Kirsty soon arrived at Tyrone’s door saying that she really loved him.

Kirsty later got into an argument with Tyrone's friend and roommate Tina McIntyre.







Kirsty began to abuse Tyrone

Kirsty ended up moving in with Tyrone, but it wasn’t long before she showed her violent side.

She began to abuse Tyrone on a regular basis, but then apologized to Tyrone and promised to seek help.

Kirsty quickly became pregnant and gave birth to Ruby in 2012.







Ruby was born in 2012

Tyrone suggested that Kirsty try to get custody of Ruby, as Kirsty left her name on the birth certificate.

Kirsty’s abuse and manipulation continued to worsen and soon Tyrone embarked on a secret affair with Fiz.

However, on Kirsty’s hen night, she discovered Tyrone’s secret phone and the messages between him and Fiz.







Kirsty found out that Tyrone and Fiz were seeing each other

On her wedding day, she exposed Tyrone and Fiz’s case.

Later, back home, Tyrone tried to get Ruby, but when Kirsty tried to hit him, she fell down the stairs.

Eileen and Julie went to see if everything was okay and found Tyrone upstairs and Kirsty downstairs. She then accused Tyrone of abusing her.

What happened to Kirsty?

It was revealed that Kirsty’s father, Edwin, had been abusive to her and her mother, Alison, during Kirsty’s childhood.

Fiz and Tina knew Kirsty was lying about Tyrone abusing her and they tried to convince Kirsty’s mother, Alison, to confront her daughter.

Kirsty admitted the real truth, but Alison didn’t go to the police.

On the first day of Tyrone’s trial, Kirsty was furious that her friend Julie had left Ruby in Sally Webster’s care. She ended up lashing out and hitting Julie.







Tyrone has been put on trial

When left alone with a crying Ruby, Kirsty lost her temper and yelled at her baby girl.

Fearing to hurt the little girl, Kirsty went to court and admitted that she had been lying from the start and that Ruby would be safe with Tyrone.

Tyrone was released and Kirsty was taken into custody. Kirsty went to jail for 12 months and was later released.







Kirsty was jailed for 12 months

Kirsty was later believed to have sent harassing text messages to Tyrone, but it turned out to be Maria Connor.

Kirsty was revealed to be living overseas.

