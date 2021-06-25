Zo Kravitz’s ‘Pussy Island’ lands at MGM, Naomi Ackie stars





MGM landed the worldwide distribution rights to “Pussy Island,” the directorial debut from Zoë Kravitz, who also picked BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie as frontman. Ackie will join Channing Tatum, who was previously announced to star in the project, written by Kravitz and ET Feigenbaum. Bruce Cohen, Kravitz, Tiffany Persons and Tatum’s Free Association will produce the film, with Garret Levitz supervising for the Free Association. “I am honored to partner with an iconic studio like MGM on this project,” Kravitz said. “Their commitment to the art of storytelling is something I really admire and respect. Naomi Ackie is an extraordinary talent and we can’t wait to see her bring this role to life. Ackie will play Frida, a smart young waitress from Los Angeles who has her eyes on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she deftly weaves her way through King’s inner circle and ultimately into an intimate gathering on her private island, she’s ready for the trip of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, the beautiful people, the always flowing champagne and the dancing parties, Frida can sense that there is more to this island than it seems. Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something terrifying. Ackie recently starred in season 3 of “Master of None”, where she also served as an executive producer, and she is set to go on to play Whitney Houston in director Stella Meghie’s highly anticipated biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”. The actor will also star in “The Score” by Malachi Smyth. MGM acquired the buzzy project in what is described as a highly competitive situation. “We are incredibly excited to be a part of Zoe’s directorial debut,” said Michael De Luca, president of MGM Film Group, and Pamela Abdy, president of MGM Film Group, announcing the acquisition. “It’s a timely and insightful thriller, with a biting humor that we hope will be totally captivated by audiences. ‘Pussy Island’ is going to be an epic start to Zoë’s directorial career.” FilmNation managed the international rights of the project, with CAA Media Finance representing the national rights. Atwater Capital helped finance the development of the script. Of note, MGM also has a first feature film production contract with Tatum, Reid Carolin and the Free Association of Peter Kiernan, and the company is releasing Tatum and Carolin’s first film, “Dog” in 2022. Ackie is represented by CAA, Hamilton Hodell and Range Media Partners. Kravitz is replaced by CAA and Untitled. Tatum is replaced by CAA.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos