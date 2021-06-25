Keep for Cheap is back on the scene – The Minnesota Daily

As they finish work on their album and prepare to resume playing live, St. Paul’s Keep for Cheap is expanding their prairie folk sound.

Whether you’re heading out for a road trip, going for your daily lovemaking in the local field, sneaking up at night for a moonlit cow rollover or something in between, it’s time to consider d ‘add Keep for Cheap to your rotation.

St. Paul’s prairie rock band Keep for Cheap have spent the last few years stealing hearts and weaving gold with their unique sound. Charming and touching, competent and powerful, the band’s soaring instrumentals and magnificent harmonies combine to create songs that are honey to the ears. From their 2019 debut EP to their latest single released last week, KFC’s discography will keep you coming back for more.

Their latest single Losing, released on June 17, is the follow-up on the B-side of the band’s formation track Forgive Me, released in November 2020. Bassist, singer and occasional guitarist Kate Malanaphy shared the band’s love for the two. singles, as it reminds us. them from the pre-pandemic era in the band, when they performed in person and grabbed the attention of the Twin Cities music community.

I feel like they’re both very sentimental just because we started playing them just a few months before the COVID-19 hit, Malanaphy said. They kind of represent that time in the band where things were really picking up steam and we had a lot of fun. An era of our sound where we really started to lean into rock, country and a little bit of pop influence.

In addition to this new single, the band is also putting the finishing touches on their debut album which is currently in the mixing phase. While there is no title or official release date yet, the project is slated for fall 2021 with one or two singles from the album slated for release this summer.

While the new album will continue to feature much of the flowery, country Keep for Cheap sound we’ve become familiar with, the band claims to be moving towards a slightly more pop style. Guitarist, singer and bassist Autumn Vagle discussed the new sonic directions the band has been moving towards lately.

Our roots are always very close to the same kind of influences, Vagle said. We still have that prairie rock sound and it’s still folk, but I would say it’s in the production that it’s really a step forward. I feel like we’ve grown so much overall and these songs are kind of a production of that.

In addition to their recorded music, the group can’t wait to return to the performing arts scene.

The five will celebrate their first show after the pandemic on June 27 as part of the Pride Bloq Party hosted by Grrrl Scout Entertainment. Keep for Cheap can also be seen in several other big shows this summer, including two sets at 7th St. Entry, opening for the Bad Bad Hats on July 30 and Bats 26 on August 6.

Videographer Abby Thompson worked with Keep for Cheap on the video for their single Forgive Me, which was released in November 2020. She expressed her adoration not only for the band’s music, but for the way it has developed. since their inception.

It was really cool to see the evolution of Keep for Cheap, Thompson said. I have been following them since [their start] and it’s super cool to be a small part of their trip. They are so down to earth, super open to creative ideas and easy to work with. The band and I have plenty of ideas for upcoming videos so people can keep their eyes peeled for more.

Malanaphy, Vagle, and the rest of the Keep for Cheap family all look forward to the future. With their album on the way and concerts on the program, there is a lot to be excited about by this band.

I am very grateful for that. It sounds surreal, Malanaphy said of the group’s dedicated listeners. It’s hard to imagine that so many people listen to our songs.

It makes me even more excited, even more like I just want to go, Vagle added. It definitely gives me more energy just to know that more people are enjoying and appreciating our music. It feels like we haven’t even started yet.