Sylvie’s Broken Crown of Loki Explained by Actor





Exclusive: Actress Loki Sophia Di Martino explains why Sylvie wears a broken Loki crown on the MCU Disney + show and her comedic connections.

Warning: Contains SPOILERS forLokiepisode 3. Sophia Di Martino explains why Sylvie’s crown is brokenLoki. Tom Hiddleston is back as Loki for the new Disney + series from Marvel Studios. Through the time travel plot ofAvengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has found another way for the God of Evil story to continue.Loki is already halfway through its first season and has given fans a taste of the MCU’s multiverse, including alternate versions of the characters. At the beginning ofLoki, it was revealed that another variant of Loki in addition to Hiddleston’s was causing trouble for the Time Variance Authority. Di Martino was revealed to be this variant at the end of Episode 2, although his character’s identity has remained a mystery. Fans believed she was Lady Loki, as she possesses magical powers and even wears a version of Loki’s horns. however,Loki Episode 3 revealed that she prefers to be called Sylvie, who is a version of the Enchantress from the comics, and teased her true story. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Loki Episode 3 Ending: How Loki & Sylvie Escape Moon Theories Screen cry recently had the opportunity to talk to Di Martino about his new role as Sylvie inLoki. During the interview, we asked the actress about Sylvie’s broken Loki crown. She explained why she thinks the left horn is broken and how it relates to the comics: Sylvie has been on the run for a long time, she hides in the apocalypses. She fought a lot, she beat up a lot of people. I think the horn is probably broken somewhere along the line. It is also, I believe, inspired by the comics and the character of Lady Loki. That says a lot about Sylvie – she wears a crown, but it’s a bit broken. Sylvie’s Shattered Crown of Loki is rooted in Lady Loki’s character design, as Di Martino explained. One version of the character wore that exact crown in the comics, which is why so many Marvel fans have concluded that the series presented her as Lady Loki. It looks like Marvel Studios is combining elements of Lady Loki and Enchantress to create Sylvie, especially with the visuals of the Shattered Crown. Interestingly enough, theLoki trailers indicate that Hiddleston’s version of Loki will also wear this crown or a version of it. It will be fun to see ifLoki pushes Sylvie’s broken crown a little further and shows how she broke in the first place. Di Martino’s explanation that he probably broke in a fight makes sense.Loki Episode 3 showed her using the crown as a weapon in combat and hitting attackers with it. If Sylvie had been running away from TVA and others for years and using the crown in altercations, there would have been plenty of opportunities for the crown to break. Now fans will have to wait and see what elseLoki reveals Sylvie’s story and if the broken crown is fixed. MORE: Loki Episode 3 Debunks A Major Lady Loki Theory Lokireleases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney +. Why Batwoman replaces Kate Kane instead of recasting Ruby Rose

About the Author Cooper hood

(4750 published articles)

Cooper Hood is a news and reporting editor for Screen Rant. He joined Screen Rant in late 2016 after a one-year stint with MCU Exchange, which came after developing his own MCU blog. He graduated from college in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in media and public communication, with a minor in media production. Cooper’s love for films began with watching Toy Story and Lion King several times in his childhood, but it wasn’t until The Avengers that he became interested in the films and the process of directing, the leading to discover the world of film journalism. Every year, Cooper looks forward to seeing the latest Marvel, DC, and Star Wars blockbusters, but also likes to rush to catch up on the Oscar movies towards the end of the year. When not writing or watching new releases Cooper is obsessed with fantasy football and looking to expand his Blu-Ray collection because physical media is still king! Follow Cooper on Twitter @MovieCooper. More from Cooper Hood







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos