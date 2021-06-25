‘Time to Celebrate’ Theme for 2021 El Paso County Fair | New





El Paso County has announced that the theme for the 2021 El Paso County Fair is a “time to celebrate.” The fair will take place July 10-17 in Calhan. The 116th Annual El Paso County Fair will feature unique free daily entertainment, a new carnival, traditional 4-H and FFA youth herding shows, fantastic food and fan favorite evening bull races, of auto racing, tractor pull and demolition derby, Dayna Buffington, supervisor of the El Paso County Fair and Events Center, said in a press release. Participants can see the unique MaCeo (Cavallo Equestrian Arts), which features a show of acrobatic equestrian stunts. Extreme Raptors is premium wild animal production, featuring birds of prey. Celebrity hypnotist Catherine Hickland rounds out the free daily entertainment. “It’s time to celebrate at the El Paso County Fair and, by popular demand, the nightly entertainment including auto racing, truck and tractor pulling, bull riding and the demolition derby.” , indicates the press release. “The celebration continues with live music and dancing with concerts from Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band, Teague Brothers Band and Exit West.” Other entertainment includes a car show, rodeo at the ranch, barrel race, petting zoo, and carnival rides. The fair will also offer a variety of vendors for unique shopping, food selections and services. The 4-H and Future Farmers of America participants completed a variety of projects this year. There are 4-H and FFA shows throughout the week where the county’s youth will display their animals as well as their tabletop displays, Buffington said. “The El Paso County Fair aims to offer a wide variety of activities celebrating the history, culture and heritage of El Paso County,” the statement said. “2021 will mark the 116th event honoring the county’s rich history and traditions, welcoming a new generation of spectators, providing education and entertainment for visitors of all ages. “ To purchase tickets online and for the full schedule of events, go to elpasocountyfair.com or dial 719-520-7880. Major evening entertainment – Paid shows Car race on Saturday July 10 Thursday July 15 NSPA tractor with Tenderfoot Bluegrass strip Friday July 16 Bull Riding with Teague Brothers Band Saturday July 17th Demolition Derby with Exit West Thematic days 2021 Saturday July 10 | Military Appreciation Day Military / Veterans and Dependents (free entry) Sunday July 11 | Western / Hispanic Heritage Day Monday July 12 | El Paso County Day (free entry for all) Tuesday July 13 | Family day Wednesday July 14 | Dollar day Thursday July 15 | Presenting Sponsor Day Friday July 16 | Seniors day Saturday July 17 | First Responders and Heroes Day







