Actor Chethan files Re 1 libel action against Karnataka Minister Shivram Hebbar

Kannada actor and activist Chethan Kumar filed a Re 1 libel suit against state labor minister Shivram Hebbar for a tweet. Based on the prosecution of the actors, a court in Bengaluru sent a notice to the minister on Thursday (June 24) to respond at the next court date, which has been set for July 14. Besides Re 1 for damages, the actor asked the court to order the minister to issue an unconditional apology. Recall that the minister had criticized Chethan Kumar, also known as Chethan Ahimsa, for his advocacy against Brahmanism and castism on Twitter. On June 11, TNM reported how the minister, like others, called for the arrest of the actors for his critical position. The actor, since the controversy broke, has however maintained that his words are the same as those advocated by BR Ambedkar and Periyar. In said tweet, Minister Hebbar had suggested that Chethan activism was motivated by financial gain. ….. I ask the Honorable Chief Minister Yediyurappa to take strong action, within the framework of the law, against those antisocial people who make such statements for the desire for alms (Ganji Kaasu) and for trying to gain recognition in society, the minister tweeted in Kannada. ,,. . , Shivaram Hebbar (@ShivaramHebbar) June 11, 2021 …. his comments (Hebbars) are not authentic and do not fall under the domain of fair comments. The defendant makes the aforementioned part of the statement with the dishonest intention of damaging the reputation and image of the plaintiff in society and, therefore, the defendant is liable to pay damages for the defamatory statement for the injury, loss, injury and damage caused to the plaintiff and his personal and professional reputation by the defendant (Hebbar), part of the complaint said. HV Manjunath, the actor’s lawyer, told TNM: This is a libel damages action. The actor is claiming damages from Re 1 for defamation against Mr. Hebbar, Minister of the Government of Karnataka. The minister made a defamatory statement on Twitter on June 10. The content of the tweet is derogatory and defamatory. It is also published in the media. The minister’s statement lowered the character of Chethan Kumar. The actor filed a complaint against the tweet, he added. The ministers ‘call for arrest came at a time when the state’s Brahmin Development Board also petitioned the city’s police commissioner, Kamal Pant, about the actors’ tweets. Currently, the actor who was booked into two separate FIRs has been questioned twice by the police.







