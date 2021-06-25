Hollywood reacts as Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years in prison – deadline





Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in April of unintentional second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the 2020 George Floyd murder, was sentenced Friday to 22 years of jail. The conviction came after the judge dismissed the disgraced officer’s request for a new trial on Friday. Prosecutors requested a 30-year sentence. Chauvin, 45, will likely serve 15 years, according to CNN. The reaction in Hollywood was swift. There was a wide range of responses – everyone from Ava DuVernay to Piers Morgan – but there was little sympathy for Derek Chauvin. Duvernay wrote four lines of text, each of them emphasizing that “Derek Chauvin is a murderer”. CNN’s Van Jones called the verdict “very disappointing.” Morgan said he hoped Chauvin “rots in jail.” Lawyer for the Floyd family tweeted a statement and said at a rally afterwards: “This is only the first step.” Derek Chauvin is a murderer. A murderer who has seen several people plead for the life of the man he killed in broad daylight. A murderer who placed the full weight of his body on the neck of another human being and felt the life flow out of him. Derek Chauvin is a murderer. – Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 25, 2021 Understanding Chauvin

Mom doesn’t want her son 2 gone, but GEORGE FLOYDS MOM NEVER SEEK HIS SON AGAIN. Chauvins’ attorney said if only he hadn’t worked that day, heeded that call.

I SAY IF ONLY HE DID NOT PUT HIS WEIGHT ON GEORGES NECK FOR 9 MINUTES. IT HAD 9 MINUTES

2 STOP – Search) June 25, 2021 Very disappointing. #ChauvinSentencing – Van Jones (@ VanJones68) June 25, 2021 22.5 years is not long enough. -Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 25, 2021 Sorry chauvinistic mom, your son is NOT a good man. – rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 25, 2021 NEWS ALERT: @AvocatCrump, co-counsel @TonyRomanucci, @ChrisStewartEsq & the Floyd family have released the following statement regarding Derek Chauvin’s sentence. Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years for the death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/FIfFaZFJy1 – Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) June 25, 2021 Whites, don’t celebrate Derek Chauvin’s conviction. Find out how you can give the same attention and activism to all the black police murders you give to George Floyd. Your work is not done. – W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) June 25, 2021 BREAKING: By the time George Floyd’s killer cop Derek Chauvin learned he was jailed for 22.5 years for his heinous crime.

Rotting in jail, you callous p * ck. pic.twitter.com/erYEcOhnYI – Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 25, 2021 If you’re wondering if Derek Chauvin’s sentence is fair, Chauvin will be 60 when he gets out of prison after serving 15 years of his 22 1/2 year sentence. George Floyd was assassinated by Chauvin at the age of 46. Floyd will never be able to resume his life. Chauvin can. – Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 25, 2021







