Marvel fan theory of Miss Minutes’ Thor connection goes viral on TikTok





by marvel Loki introduced us to the Time Variance Authority that oversees the divergent timelines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – including TVA’s animated mascot, Miss Minutes. However, one Marvel fan was reviewing the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga and noticed something surprising: A character who visibly looks like Miss Minutes has shown up in the MCU before! Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster scene wears a tee shirt with a cartoon sun character on it – a character that looks like Miss Minutes. When the fan posted a video about it on TikTok, the Loki – Thor the connection quickly went viral! @mcumanda it must be something, they are not the same but like they are the same type of cartoon ?? idk man #loki #wonder #mcu #mcutok #thor #lokiseries #vengers ♬ Loki – The Cinematic Orchestra & Alala “it must be something that they are not the same but like it’s the same type of cartoon ?? idk man #loki #marvel #mcu #mcutok #thor #lokiseries #avengers” –MCUmanda While this is a fun little “connection” to spot in a previous MCU movie, it should be clear to Marvel fans that this is pure coincidence: Natalie Portman was simply wearing a shirt. with a cartoon character that looks like Miss Minutes. That’s it – end of story. Unfortunately for the poor “MCUmanda,” many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been warped about the implication that a coincidence could somehow be a deeper connection. Soon MCUmanda found himself trying to suppress the crowd: “Why did everyone press LMFAO, I didn’t say there was a connection, I’m just saying it’s a weird coincidence.” Loki Episode 3 revealed that VAT is not all it seems. (SPOILERS) Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) discover during a conversation that VAT agents are other variants taken from timelines and “reused” as bureaucrats controlling timelines. In this continuing theme of false identities, it would actually be quite funny if Miss Minutes is yet another thing that TVA has stolen from other timelines and “reused” as a mascot. … In fact, it would be a fitting twist if Marvel backed up MCUmanda by one day revealing that Jane Foster’s shirt was exactly where the TCA got Miss Minutes. Take this, hateful. Voice actor Tara Strong has previously hinted that there is “a lot more to reveal” about Miss Minutes: you never know: “There’s a lot more to reveal, and it’s fun to watch it unfold,” Strong said. THR. “When you see the first episode you might think that she is just a recording on a screen, but in episode two we see that she can turn into a holographic form and interact with Loki. even answered him and asked him, ‘Are you recording, or are you alive?’ And we still don’t know. The beautiful thing about this character is that you don’t really know who she is, where she’s from, what her origin story is, how sensitive she is, if she has a horse in that race at all. , and what are its intentions, if any. Like any good adventure, TV or thrilling movie, you wonder all the time. So he’s an intriguing character, and it will continue. “ Loki airs new episodes Wednesdays on Disney +.

