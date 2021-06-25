Entertainment
Here is the Boom Newton Daily News
While driving along Highway 14 through Jasper County, you might come across a giant gorilla exploding at the four-lane stop in Newton or glowing flags flying high near Jersey Freeze in Monroe. The new decor including large tents and sales areas marks the start of the 2021 fireworks season.
One of our brands is Black Cat and they have the big gorilla, so we bought one to take out, it’s kind of fun, said Brian Shores of Central Iowa Fireworks.
The fireworks business is booming in Iowa, especially last year. Shores said he has only grown since becoming legal in the state and is excited to see what this year brings.
Last year with COVID was somewhat of a banner year for the fireworks industry, Shores said. We only did it for four years, but people who have been in the business for 25 years have said it was the best year they have ever had. It was a banner year for the fireworks industry, it was really good.
Returning for 2021, Shores has stores in Newton near Store for Homes, Monroe in the Jersey Freeze parking lot and Knoxville which opened on June 13. Sales have already been great, but Shores said people might want to stock up for their July 4th as soon as possible.
This year there is actually a shortage of fireworks, as with everything. We have a lot of products but we had to order everything at once and can’t get any more, Shores said. Approach the Fourth, there might be things that people are not. You might not wait for the Fourth, the second when you might still be OK. We have more products this year, we bought more than what we sold last year, so I think everything will be fine, it depends on the sales status.
From beginner sparklers to more advanced displays, there’s something for everyone in pop-up stores. There are also offers and sales for those who want to go shopping.
We do a few different offers, we have a buy one, get four free section, and we have several 50 percent off offers. They also change every few days, what sells and what we get from the warehouse, Shores said.
He said the mood also changed after the Iowans got used to traveling out of state to buy fireworks. While some still have their favorite booths, most stay close to home to get their 4th of July entertainment.
The first year we heard a lot about it, I think we’re going to go to Missouri, but it’s pretty much gone, Shores said. I think people figured out the prices are just as good here and they haven’t had to drive either.
Available until July 8 or while supplies last, the fireworks trade is a fun activity for a few weeks for Shores and her team.
It’s a fun little side job, as long as I can get some help and I have kids who like to do it and it’s fun for them, Shores said. It’s busy, busy for a short time.
Contact Jamee A. Pierson at 641-792-3121 ext. 6534 or [email protected]
