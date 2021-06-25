Rubina Dilaik’s dress on sale, Sonu Sood’s wish to end people’s miseries and more

From Vidya Balan’s Sherni to Rubina Dilaik’s dress, everything that has become the talk of the city, let’s take a look

Rubina Dilaik’s dress for charity sale

TV actress Rubina Dilaik, who won Bigg Boss 14’s 14th season earlier this year, has found an interesting way to celebrate Pride Month. She put her stunning winning Bigg Boss 14 dress up for auction for a special cause. The lime-colored ruffle dress with gold puff sleeves that Rubina Dilaik wore when winning the Bigg Boss 14 “Trophy is on sale for charity to support the LGBTQIA + community in commemoration of Pride Month in June. Not only is the dress one of her favorites; outfits are also available for sale online to support LGBTQIA +. Although Rubina has always been a voice of transgender rights, she has been highly regarded for her role as a transgender woman in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki “.

Sonu Sood hopes people’s miseries will end soon

Actor Sonu Sood shared a video of a crowd gathered outside his home in Mumbai and said the day he dispersed would mark the end of people’s “miseries”. The video showed Sonu meeting several people, including an old lady and a disabled man. In the video, a woman gives Sonu her blessings and says “What you did, no one else could have.” Sonu has been helping those in need since last year’s lockdown, and he sometimes receives his fair share of requests for pranks, such as expensive vacations, phones, and sponsored weddings.

Will the Hyderabad shooter take legal action against the creators of “Sherni”?

Shooter Asghar Ali Khan is reportedly considering legal action against the directors of Vidya Balan’s star film Sherni. Apparently, he is not satisfied with the response received from the filmmakers to the legal notice sent two weeks ago. Asghar Ali, who shot Avni in Yavatmal in Maharashtra in 2018, claimed the film cast them as “happy trigger shooters.” He said: “We went there at the invitation of the government and killed the man-eating tigress that had maimed 14 people to death, but we were thrown around like we were hunting for fun.” He argued that the film could damage their reputation and add “fuel to the fire” to the sensitive issue that is already pending. In response to the notice sent by the Hyderabad-based shooters, Sherni’s production company stated that “Sherni” is a work of creative fiction and does not represent Asghar Ali or his father. Asghar Ali, however, was not happy with this and said: “If there is a similarity between what was shown in the film and what happened in the Avni case, it can be called a coincidence but there are so many similarities. There was a female officer in the real operation, there is a lady officer (Vidya Balan) in the movie. There are other similarities like two tiger cubs and the using the urine of another tiger to attract the tigress.