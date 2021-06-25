Newark’s Michaela Ja Rodriguez reflects on transgender portrayal in Hollywood and her new single, “Something to Say”





Michaela Ja Rodriguez is an actress, singer, model and she has “Something to Say”. The New Jersey native has been busy recently, starring in the groundbreaking FX series “Pose” and launching a career in music. But this is only the beginning. “We put our little foot in there! You know how they used to say at the time: “You cook food, you put your foot in it”? We got our foot in it, ”Rodriguez said of the final season of“ Pose, ”which ended earlier in June. In a recent interview with Dan Mannarino of PIX11, Rodriguez spoke about how “Pose” has influenced the change in the way the transgender community is presented on screen in movies and on television. “I think a show like ‘Pose’ was, then, four years ago, one of the most intense and huge shows to come out to feature and spotlight trans women of color. ‘a totally different way of stigma … would I think this changes tremendously, and “Pose” was at the forefront of doing it. “ **Learn more about transgender representation in Hollywood in our review of the documentary Watch with Dan on “Disclosure”** While a door closes for Rodriguez with the end of “Pose”, another door opens. She recently made her debut with her first single, “Something to Say”. And the fans love it. So what is the meaning of the song? “Let people know that this was more common than we think, Make people understand that we have something to say and that we can do it collectively as a group: black, brown, yellow, white, the love tonight is one of the lyrics of the song. It is literally a testament to what we can do as a human race. The last thing is to lift our bodies! We have been in a pandemic for a long time . He’s starting to let go a bit. I just had my first performance and just seeing people in the crowd and enjoying it again makes you want to keep going. “ Rodriguez said she has an EP in the works. She also gave us exclusive details about the new comedy series she is working on with Apple TV and Maya Rudolph. “This amazing new show was going to start working in September is called ‘Loot’, and I’ll be playing opposite Ms. Maya Rudolph, the legend, the icon. She’s been spinning it for years. I’ve been playing this character named Sophia who is a boss, an executive of this company, this management company, and Maya Rudolph plays this rich woman who is hilarious and all over the place after what she went through with her husband. She meets Sophia in this management company and they have just the connection, the chemistry in the writing, is amazing and I can’t wait for people to see it and what we have to offer. It’s gonna be drugs. You can find out more about Rodriguez and his current plans by watching his full interview with Dan Mannarino above.



