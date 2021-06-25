The wonderful Mrs. Maisel walks to Carnegie Hall | Culture & Leisure

Carnegie Hall hosts The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on stage.
The Emmy-winning Amazon comedy is spending three days filming at Carnegie Hall this week for the season four finale, the Daily News has exclusively learned.
The network is silent on all plot details on the big stage, but the third season ended with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) dumped at the airport with Susie (Alex Borstein) after accidentally taking out Shy Baldwin ( Leroy McClain) before they’re supposed to. to go on tour together for six months.
Carnegie Hall doesn’t need a lot of help from Maisel’s art department, production designer Bill Groom told The Daily News. It has been one of the easiest places to work because it needs so little help from us.
Even bringing Carnegie Hall back to Maisel’s late ’50s and early’ 60s was not a difficult task, Groom said, thanks to the meticulous upkeep and dedication to its story.
Show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino had long dreamed of filming in the famous Manhattan venue, Groom told The News, but even he admitted the booking was a bit of a surprise.
The COVID-19 pandemic has worked in their favor: Carnegie Hall has been empty since March 2020 as part of the New York City shutdown. The filming of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is in its grand reopening.
Decades ago, Groom helped film George Carlin at Carnegie Hall, during which the production had three hours to get in, set up, shoot and exit. That’s the typical time allotted for those allowed inside, stuck between legendary performances.
But Amazon Prime’s success lasted three days, a luxury groom could hardly imagine.
Everything Maisel, from the very beginning, has been about performance spaces, he told The News.
One of our handles actually told me that her mom cried a lot because she grew up on the Upper West Side and saw her as she was when she was a girl. We want to capture parts of New York that mean something to people.
The wonderful Mrs. Maisel started in Manhattan as Midge accidentally launched her stand-up career. From there, she and she branched out, to Miami, the Catskills and Paris. Groom has a list of dream locations in mind, some for Maisel and others, such as a specific location on the Long Island Expressway, which he is considering for other projects. Each place must have a meaning for the characters and their world.
No date has been announced for the fourth season, which will see the returns of Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron, as well as the arrival of guest star Milo Ventimiglia, reuniting the Palladinos from Gilmore Girls.
