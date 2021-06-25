WWE releases Bollywood Boyz

PWInsider reported a while ago that WWE released The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh & Samir Singh)

The Bollywood Boyz were featured heavily on WWE 205 Live, where they were a major part of the Tag Team Division. The Bollywood Boyz were previously known as The Singh Brothers and worked alongside Jinder Mahal, whom the two helped on several occasions during his reign as WWE champions.

In addition to their run with Jinder, the two have collectively held the WWE 24/7 Championship a total of nine times, with Samir winning it 5 times and Sunil 4 times.

Samir and Sunil Singh made their WWE debuts in 2016

The Singh brothers made their Cruiserweight Classic debut under the names Gurv and Hurv. However, they were unsuccessful during their first ventures in WWE.

The two then began to impress superiors on various NXT recordings and were announced for the second edition of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Even though they didn’t win the tournament, they made their presence felt and were quickly called in to lead Jinder Mahal.

Working with Jinder Mahal put them in the spotlight and they were shown widely on weekly television once Mahal won the WWE Championship.

