Entertainment
‘Karate Kid’ actor reveals co-star saved his life
In the 1984 martial arts film “The Karate Kid”, Ron Thomas played the role of Bobby Brown, friend of Johnny Lawrence and teammate of Cobra Kai. On the “Cobra Kai” show, Bobby, who is now a pastor, is often with his friends when they need them, whether they are terminally ill or need to reconnect. their separated son. It seems that Thomas shares this trait with his character.
‘Karate Kid’ actor Tony O’Dell revealed Ron Thomas saved him from drowning
In an April 2021 interview on the “Cobra Kai Company“Tony O’Dell, who played Jimmy in” The Karate Kid “and” Cobra Kai, “revealed that his co-star once” saved[d] his life. ”The actor noted that he remained good friends with his“ Karate Kid ”castmates, especially those who played Cobra Kai students like William“ Billy ”Zabka, the late Rob Garrison and Ron Thomas. The 61-year-old explained that he was particularly close to Thomas and often went on vacation with him. He said that on a trip together to Hawaii he “got stuck in a con -current”.
“We broke up, then I looked and he was there. He tells me ‘what are you doing’ and I’m like ‘I’m just really tired and I can’t really move my arms. I’m just going to wait for the water to wash me down to the rocks, ”O’Dell recalls.
According to the 61-year-old, Thomas responded to the alarming information by asking him to “seize [his] hand.”
“And he grabbed my hand and we swam out of the water, you know, and we swam out of the current and at that point I didn’t know I would have drowned,” said the ‘actor.
During the interview, O’Dell discussed the return to “The Karate Kid” franchise.
During the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” interview, O’Dell also spoke about the opportunity to play Jimmy again in “Cobra Kai” Season 2, Episode 6, titled “Take a Right”. In the episode, former Cobra members Kai Johnny (William “Billy” Zabka), Jimmy (Tony O’Dell) and Bobby (Ron Thomas) reunite to spend the day with Tommy (Rob Garrison), who is dying of death. ‘cancer. O’Dell described the situation as “surreal”. He explained that even though he maintained a relationship with his co-stars after filming “The Karate Kid,” “it’s another story” to work with each other again.
“I remember at one point we all looked at each other and I looked at Rob and he looked at Ron and Bill. We all looked at each other and was like, “Wow, that’s weird. Because 30-35-36 years have passed and we are all looking into the same eyes. I mean, okay our faces have changed a little bit, but in a way it felt like we just finished and yet it felt like it was another life ago, ”O said. ‘Dell.
During the interview, the actor also touched on the death of Rob Garrison in September 2019. According to TMZ, he “had been in the hospital for over a month with kidney and liver problems” before passing away. O’Dell said he knew some viewers thought Garrison “was ill during” the filming of “Take a Right.”
“He played like he was sick. I want to make it clear that the character was sick but he was not sick at the time, but it wasn’t until a year later that he ended up contracting pneumonia and having complications and passed away ”, explained the star of the “class leader”.
In an interview in January 2021 with Yahoo! Entertainment, William “Billy” Zabka shared similar information about Garrison’s death. He claimed that “he was not sick when we were filming this episode”.
“He fell ill later. It was sort of a fluke. But he had a chance to put his last Tommy in there and put him to bed the way he wanted as an artist. And he was handsome in that, so it’s a tribute to him, ”said the 55-year-old.
