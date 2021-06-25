What’s inside the “Friends” store – The Hollywood Reporter





The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood reopens this weekend after an extended hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Friends star Maggie Wheeler has a hunch that staff may need to keep a close watch on the clock inside the revamped Central Perk Café and Friends shop. “When I had my visit a little earlier, I said, ‘I don’t know how you’re going to get people to leave’, because if I was on tour and I had to come and spend some time [here], sit down with friends and eat, I just don’t think people will want to leave, ”she said at a relaunch event for media and influencers on Thursday as she stood in a corner of the boutique patterned to resemble Monica’s kitchen from the iconic comedy series. “It looks like the show. It’s like feeling [walking down] the way of memory. I think people are going to be really, really excited to walk through and spend some time here. “ Located at step 48: Script to Screen, the Central Perk Café and the shop are only accessible with the purchase of a Studio Tour ticket. Customers will find an improved menu, new in-store items (some of which are only available on-site), and new places to relax and take in the stage which features recreated sets inspired by the show, including Central Perk, the Apartment Joey and Chandler, and Monica’s apartment. Also worth seeing: the costumes worn by the actors and other accessories from the series which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019. Warner Bros. Studios Hollywood Tour

Warner Bros. Studios Tour at Hollywood When it comes to food, Central Perk has an expanded menu inspired by New York deli that includes corned beef fondants, pizza wedges, hot dogs, fries, salads, hot and cold sandwiches, a special blend of Central Perk coffee with new Friends character drinks. Sweet treats include a recreation of Rachel’s Thanksgiving trifle (meatless), New York style cheesecake, Central Perk cupcakes, and other baked goods. The boutique offers an exclusive collection of kitchen and dining utensils, Monica’s famous door frame, Friends reunion-inspired sweaters and coffee mugs, as well as a wide range of gifts, keepsakes and collectibles. Central Perk Coffee Beans are also on sale and are exclusive to the location. Warner Bros. Studios Hollywood Tour

Warner Bros. Studios Hollywood Tour Wheeler was the only one Friends cast member who attended the tour’s relaunch press day and she did so right after appearing on HBO Max Friends reunion with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry (and a group of guest stars and famous fans). She said she was “really aware” that there was something special about the show from the moment she stepped on set to play Janice, Chandler’s lover. “Of course, everyone knows the camaraderie between the cast members was so palpable, so real, it had to translate,” explained Wheeler, who also predicted that if Janice was in the world today. , her life would include a successful line of animal print handbags and possibly a podcast for loving listeners. “It was very, very special the first time I showed up for work. I knew it was going to be something special. No one could have predicted the rocket to the moon, but it was definitely there. “ As to how it impacted the rest of his life, Wheeler said, “Being a part of something that means so much to so many people has brought people so much comfort and joy over these years. years – all generations and new generations each year with new streaming platforms – it truly is an incredible blessing. Reservations in advance of the tour are required with English and Spanish options and with costs ranging from $ 57 (for SoCal residents on weekdays through September 30) to $ 69. More information can be found here and additional images of the interior of the Warner Bros. Revamped Hollywood Studio Tour can be seen below. Warner Bros. Studios Hollywood Tour

Warner Bros. Studios Hollywood Tour Warner Bros. Studios Tour

Amy Sussman / Getty Warner Bros. Studios Tour at Hollywood

Amy Sussman / Getty Warner Bros. Studios Tour

Amy Sussman / Getty







