Loki: Sophia Di Martino on Loki’s Coming Out, Tom Hiddleston’s talk

When Sophia Di Martino first auditioned for the Disney Plus series “Loki”, it was in September 2019. Active actress since 2004, the British native has appeared in several British television series, including “Flowers” and “Election Spy “, and she had a supporting role in the 2019 film” Yesterday, “but she had never quite landed the leading role that could take her career to a bigger stage.

Enter Sylvie. Introduced at the end of Episode 2 at Marvel Studios “Loki”, she is a “variant” of Tom Hiddleston’s beloved evil god, someone who had the same starting point as Loki but whose life has unfolded in a very different way. In Episode 3, Sylvie and Loki spend pretty much the entire hour getting to know each other – and showing how essential Sylvie is to the larger story.

Naturally, this kind of role is a huge opportunity, which made the way Di Martino ultimately landed it even more shocking.

“It was the shortest casting experience I think I have ever had,” she said in bewilderment. “I made an audition tape with a very short scene. I was not asked to do it again and I was unable to meet anyone because I was very pregnant at the time and could not travel. Tom was in the United States, everyone was in the United States. So we didn’t do a screening test or anything. So I just got the job on the back of this tape, which never happens, and especially with a job like this! It was extremely fast and quite surprising for all the participants. My agent and I were both like, ‘Really? Are you sure? It’s crazy? Alright, good! We will do it! Were in! ‘”

Once she got the role, however, Di Martino entered Marvel Studios’ vibranium-coated cone of silence. And while she says she’s good at keeping a secret, finally being able to talk about the experience is a huge relief.

“I got this job in September 2019 and it’s only today that I can talk about Sylvie,” she says. “So it was pretty hard! “

Sylvie really doesn’t see herself as a “Loki”. So how much did you take from Tom Hiddleston’s performance as Loki to shape your character?

I watched her performance, but I try not to be shaped too much by her. Sylvie had a very different story from Loki’s. He’s a different person, and that was very important to us from the start. When [director] Kate [Herron] Threw the idea to me when I finally got the job, and she was able to tell me a little more, it was very clear that Sylvia was Sylvie. And that’s not Lady Loki from the comics. I mean, the show is inspired by the comics, but it’s a whole new story within a whole new story. And so I wanted to make her mine.

You will see, sometimes throughout the series, that Tom and I do very similar things, like our physique is similar or when we have choreographed fight scenes, we will mirror each other. And everything is done on purpose. And then the rest, I kind of made it up as I went along.

Tom Hiddleston gave his famous Loki talk before the show – did you have a chance to attend?

Yeah, I was there. It’s one of those things where you can say, “I was there! It was super interesting and important for me to listen. He knows so much about the character. He’s been with this character for 10 years. He knows this character like no one else in the world. And hearing all this information and being able to ask him any question was really, really important and fun. Like, what a great way to start a job. It really got everyone excited about the show.

How did you, Tom and Kate Herron, talk about the scene in which Loki appears – to the audience, anyway – as bisexual?

I remember Kate was really passionate about it and wanted it to be portrayed on the show. I think people have been waiting for it for a long time. The comics allude to it and even Norse mythology, I think. It’s been around for so long, and it was really important for her to have this on the show. But we tried not to let that affect the way we played it, you know. We just play like it’s a very natural conversation between two friends – well, two acquaintances, at this point. So we tried not to give it too much weight, but we knew deep down how important it was to a lot of people. And I have to say how happy it makes me that people are happy to see this.

A lot of people noticed that the lighting on Lamentis-1 reminded one of the bisexual flag. Did Kate think it was on purpose?

I don’t remember her talking about being on purpose. But I know Kate Herron, and I think it probably was. I think she was probably like, it’s gonna be purple, pink and blue guys! I mean, it looks gorgeous.

Tell me a little about you. I had read that you had always, from a young age, been very enthusiastic about taking action?

Yeah, I was one of those boring kids who always like to try and get my sister to play in the living room, and always put me in the best part and have her play like the character of Cinderella. I think it was just an excuse to lead her. [Laughs] I was one of those really bossy kids. I’ve always loved acting in school – I didn’t really know acting was a job I could do until I was a little older. I wasn’t the kind of kid who said I wanna be an actor, because I think my parents would have just laughed at me. A ridiculous idea! No one in my family is in this world, and it wasn’t really within my reach. So it was always a little dream that I kept to myself, really. And then I just quietly nibbled on it for the past 25 years, and here I am!

Owen Wilson explained that he knows the MCU, but not necessarily the most knowledgeable person about it. Where do you stand in your awareness and knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Kind of like Owen. I had seen a few movies and was aware of it. And a few of my friends are really into it. And I know a lot of people are, but I didn’t know much, to be honest. I learned a lot more from being on the show. And from Tom, who is very knowledgeable.

What part of the role did you have before the lockdown?

I don’t mean to be wrong, but I think it was like three or four weeks of filming. It wasn’t much at all. You just had to start to get into the flow of things and start enjoying it before you had to shut down.

In that kind of time where we were all sitting with our own thoughts and contemplating the world, did you think more about Sylvie and everything you wanted to do with the role?

It was a great time to let what we had already shot sit and creep in. I know Kate and the writers did a lot more script work when they saw what we had done, you know, put together so far. From a personal point of view, it was great to have a little more time to think about it. Because at the start of the shoot, everything happened so quickly. I continued to train with my liner, Sara. We would meet once or twice a week on zoom, and that was also very useful, just to physically get into the body of the character. So I had a lot more time to get back in shape after having a baby.

Part of the pandemic experience for many people has been thinking about the road less traveled, which in Sylvie’s case is the most extreme example – of that person who shares a similar essence with Loki but has lived a completely different life. Did that resonate with you playing her?

It’s so interesting to see two characters who are so similar and so different. It was really important for me to reflect the kind of life Sylvie had. The costume reflects this too with the broken horn and the slightly disheveled costume. And little things like keeping my regional accent more and not trying to sound too chic or too well spoken, as that just wouldn’t suit Sylvie’s experience. All of those things were part of creating this character and this relationship between Tom and me.

So how do you go about auditioning for a particularly physical role during pregnancy?

Well luckily the scene they gave me, I think, ended up being the scene on the train when they both sat down to chat. So I didn’t have to get up. It was just the head and shoulders. So you would never know just from watching the tape. And then I don’t know exactly how it happened. I think it was just lucky that it wasn’t a super physical scene that I had to play. Trying to do stunts or something like that would have been terrible!

When you got this role, what were the real parameters of who you could talk to, and who you couldn’t, before today?

I can talk to Tom and I can talk to Kate, but I just wasn’t supposed to say anything else to anyone else. And I’m really good at keeping secrets, so I haven’t told anyone else. Tom and I would just call each other and say, “Oh, we have to say all this, because we have to tell anyone else! Ahhh! And that scene and that song and that song ?! ‘ And you know, we would meet Kate and do the same. So it was a bit tight the three of us.