New bill would allow Ohio candidates to spend campaign funds on child care





ThroughTyler Buchanan If Ohio wants a more diverse set of political candidates, State Senator Tina Maharath believes campaign rules should be more friendly to busy parents. Maharath, a Democrat from Columbus, suggests the way to do this is to allow candidates to use donations to pay for child care expenses while they are on the campaign trail. Like most states, Ohio has strict campaign finance rules that prohibit candidates from using committee funds for personal expenses. MaharatsSenate Bill 122seeks to change that. Child care costs are a huge obstacle to applying for many parents when considering doing so, Maharath told fellow lawmakers. The Federal Election Commission has already ruled that federal candidates (such as for Congress) can spend campaign committee money for this purpose. It is also authorized in nearly a dozen states through laws similar to those of SB 122 or rulings like that of the FEC. They vary in size and political orientation, from New York to Utah and Arkansas. Under SB 122, a candidate from Ohio would be able to spend campaign money on child care if the costs would not otherwise be incurred if he was not a candidate. For example, a person who normally stays at home to care for their children would be eligible to pay for a babysitter during the election campaign. But someone who has already sent their children to daycare even before running for office would not be allowed to claim a refund during their campaign. This change is seen as a way to close the gender gap in elected politics.According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, women make up just over 30% of all state legislators across the country. Ohio’s distribution is similar, with 41 of 132 (31%) state legislator positions currently held by women. Nationwide figure is steadily increasing, although child care remains a barrierNCSL quotedData from the Pew Research Center shows that American women spend twice as much time as men on child care. The purpose of this legislation is to ensure that citizens of all walks of life and socio-economic backgrounds have the opportunity to run for office in Ohio, Maharath said. Maharath has introduced a number of other bills aimed at highlighting issues related to parenthood and maternal health, including proposals to designate Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, Awareness Month to maternal mortality and Diaper Awareness Week. Along with Republican Senator Stephanie Kunze, Maharath introduced the Save Our Mothers Act to promote initiatives to reduce racial disparities in maternal health care. Another bill, dubbed the Ohio Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, would require Ohio workplaces to provide reasonable accommodation for pregnant women and new mothers. SB 122 awaits another hearing in the Ohio Senate Elections and Local Government Committee. This article was republished with permission from the Ohio Capital Journal. To learn more about Ohio’s new policies, visitwww.ohiocapitaljournal.com.







