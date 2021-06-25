Sylvie and Loki’s hidden connection revealed by the actor





Exclusive: Loki star Sophia Di Martino discusses how she and Tom Hiddleston developed the subtle bond between Sylvie and Loki.

Loki recently introduced the audience to a dimension-hopping Loki variant named Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and she may have more in common with our Loki (Tom Hiddleston) than it looks.Loki is the third in Disney + ‘s line of original MCU series, following on fromWandaVision andThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier. All three shows played a crucial role in setting up Phase 4 of Marvel’s new project slate, withLoki playing the most crucial role in introducing the iteration of the multiverse by the MCU. Lokifollows the titular Norse God of Malice following the events of 2019 Avengers: Endgame, when he steals the Tesseract and ultimately disrupts the preordained time flow as governed by the authoritative time variation authority. A series of time travel hijinks ensue, ultimately culminating in Loki playing a Hannibal Lecter-esque consultant role alongside TVA to hunt down a rogue Loki variant who calls himself Sylvie. Sylvie turned out to be a con artist herself, using her mind control abilities to evade VAT law enforcement. While she’s a version of Loki from an alternate timeline, she also has some subtle similarities to the iteration of Tom Hiddleston’s character (beyond costume parallels). Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How Loki Is Changing The Sylvies Comics Story Sylvie actress Sophia Di Martino recently offered a glimpse of these similarities in an exclusive interview with Screen Rant. According to Di Martino, she and Hiddleston intentionally tried “To reflect the footsteps of the other” walking side by side; the pair too “choreographed mirror combat positions” in action scenes to draw parallels. You can read his full account below: We tried to mirror each other every now and then, so whenever we walk we try to mirror each other’s footsteps or sometimes in the fight scenes, we specifically choreographed mirror fighting stances. In Episode 3, outside of the elevator, we both strike a similar pose that was on purpose to show that they’re similar but different. Comic book fans were quick to point out the similarities between the MCU’s Sylvie and the Enchantress from the comics, with some theorizing that Sylvie could be a deceptive Enchantress in disguise. However, Di Martino’s comments indicate that Sylvieismakes it a multiversal variant of Loki rather than just a simple red herring. These extra layers of connecting detail go a long way in connecting the two versions of the character beyond mere aesthetic parallels. With the multiverse set to play a bigger role in the MCU, Marvel may soon be juggling multiple iterations of their various characters. At this early stage, however, it looks like Marvel wants to ease the mainstream concept by building the momentum between these two Lokis. Next March will see the release ofDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which gives audiences time to familiarize themselves with the complex rules and mechanics of the multiverse before it obviously descends into insanity. Until there,Loki will have to satisfy our dimension leap solution. More: Why Multiverse Peter Parkers May Be The MCU Spider-Man’s Best Mentor Lokireleases new episodes Wednesdays on Disney +. Flash highlights DC’s problem with fake cities

