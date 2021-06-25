Nathalie Emmanuel says ‘British industry’ hasn’t embraced black actors – The Hollywood Reporter





Actress Nathalie Emmanuel has said the UK industry does not welcome black and mixed-race British talent. Talking to Gasoline on his next film F9, currently in theaters, on Game of thrones The actress explained why audiences are now seeing so many actors of color from the UK onscreen. “The UK industry hasn’t always embraced us, and I think so many black people and mixed people like me came to America because the opportunities just weren’t there for us,” Emmanuel said. “And unfortunately what has happened is a lot of black talent has been lost to the United States.” The actress said that despite calls for more inclusion, the UK entertainment industry is not listening or responding to requests for change – at least not in the same way Hollywood is. “It’s not like we haven’t asked for this in many years, it just fell on dead ears,” she said. Emmanuel went on to acknowledge that representation barriers still exist in Hollywood for black actors, but that “while there are also issues and we still call for significant and necessary change” in the United States, there are has more possibilities on the other side of the pond. for black actors, that means black Britons will continue to take the plunge. “I think, frankly, the United States has so many more opportunities for people of all kinds of backgrounds and all kinds of like-minded people,” she said. “The industry is bigger, so there is more production and there is a kind of space for more people. “ During the discussion, she also shared what it is like to be a source of black representation and an actor that young black people can turn to and see themselves. “It’s always very heartwarming when someone comes to me and says, ‘Oh, girl, she hated her hair, she hated her skin, she hated these things about herself, then she saw you. And then, she loves now, loves herself, ”said the actress. While Emmanuel’s screen presence can be meaningful to young and old alike, the Quickly The franchise star said getting those answers was also personally meaningful. “It literally makes me want to cry because I was that little girl, so the fact that I can be that for someone else is lovely,” she said.







