Oakland’s first-ever black pride kicks off with pub crawl, exhibit and ‘killer ball’

Coinciding with the traditional pride celebration last June weekend in San Francisco, Oakland Black Pride is hosting its first-ever series of events focused on East Bay’s black LGBTQ + community.

Oakland Black Pride not to be confused with Oakland Pride, which takes place in September, is a non-profit organization founded last year “dedicated to tackling the inequalities that exist at this critical intersection of darkness and homosexuality.” And this weekend they are hosting their very first pride events weekend, both virtual and in person, with the theme “Inside / OUT!”

Notably, this is the first time that the Bay Area has hosted a pride celebration focused on LGBTQ + black people, hosted by black LGBTQ + people.

Olaywa K. Austin, retired US Air Force medical technician and executive director of Oakland Black Pride, told the Bay Area Reporter Earlier this month, the organization and that first Pride Weekend took shape over several years, but the pandemic really made it come true.

“A lot of what I saw [at Pride events] around my immediate area didn’t look like what Pride started didn’t look as black, as transgender, as tumultuous, as inclusive as it had started, ”Austin said.

“I thought about it, then COVID hit,” says Austin. “Faced with a pandemic, a lot of my needs and those of the black and queer community were depleted. A lot of our needs, the things that we are struggling to get anyway were in danger. So I started working on one. project based on my needs and the needs of my immediate community, and three months later I had a non-profit organization. This organization was a survival tactic for us. Fast forward to now is the pride month, and we have an organization with a full program for our community. “

And as Austin tells former SFist editor Brock Keeling in this excellent new editorial column of pride parades in general, “There has been an erasure of architects and alumni of the LGBTQ + movement; it has been whitewashed, as has pride in general. Two trans women of color, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, led the Stonewall rebellion and are the mothers of the Pride movement, but today it is dominated by cisgender white gay men, allies and corporations and is very far from Stonewall. “

Oakland Black Pride’s first big in-person outing is a pub crawl in downtown Oakland that kicks off tonight (Friday 6/25) at 6 p.m. Kingston 11 at 6 p.m. and from there stroll around to see our friends at Harbor bar. After hanging out there, take a good walk down the street to Dessert and our last stop of the night is Where is“, writes the group.

Saturday there will be a Homosexual expo with over 50 vendors at The Loom in Oakland’s Jingletown neighborhood. Register here.

There is a Skate for Pride Fundraiser Saturday night in West Oakland.

And on Sunday evening from 9 p.m. there will be a Pose-style ball, modeled after the Harlem balls that began in the 1980s, dubbed the Ball of the Killers. This will take place in the Bridge Yard at 210 Burma Road, just off the Bay Bridge tollbooth, and will feature a live performance from the ASTU. Find tickets here.

“We’re going to have fun, literally and figuratively,” Austin told BAR. “We have great music, great DJs, all from the queer community. There is enough room for people to spread out, have fun and be in community. A big part of what pride is is being able to be in community. “

Top image: The Oakland Black Pride team made up of Advocacy Director James Cox, Executive Director Olaywa Austin and Avery Z Hines. Photo: Pam Torno