Warren Ellis Comic from Image Comics after uproar – The Hollywood Reporter

Image Comics says he no longer plans to publish a comic book by Warren Ellis, the writer who 11 months ago was accused of using his success to coerce women into romantic and sexual relationships.

The project, a continuation of his mid-2000s series Tear down starring artist Ben Templesmith, was revealed earlier this week to be back. The news sparked a backlash within the industry, and now, after initially saying she would continue with comics, Image is pulling out.

“This week Tear down the announcement was neither planned nor approved, and was in fact premature, ”the Image statement read. “By finishing that of Warren Ellis and Ben Templesmith Tear down is something we’ve been looking forward to for years, Image Comics will no longer be working with Warren until he has made amends to everyone involved.

The publisher invited readers to visit So many of us, a website created by women who say they’ve been manipulated by Ellis.

“We sincerely hope that the conversations that are starting now will lead to positive changes for everyone. Please visit SoManyOfUs.com, ”the editor continued.

Monday, the artist Templesmith announced on his blog Patreon that he would team up with Ellis for new issues of Tear down. The series initially ran – irregularly – from 2005 to 2008 and ended unfinished; in the years that followed, Templesmith and Ellis had teased a potential conclusion in the future.

In his post, Templesmith indirectly acknowledged Ellis’ hiatus.

“It’s not for me to speak for Warren, but I agreed to do the book and I’m glad he’s doing comics again. I don’t think anybody thought he would make it out and work in a shoe factory or anything, ”the artist wrote.

Although Ellis has remained publicly silent since a public statement on June 19, 2020, two high-profile projects he wrote have since been released: the conclusion of his 12-issue DC series. Batman’s grave, which ended in December, and the fourth and final season of the Netflix animated series Castlevania, which was released in May of this year. However, it is understood that Ellis’ work on both projects was completed before the allegations against him were made public.

The reaction to the news of Ellis’ imminent return has been overwhelmingly negative. Critic Amy Garvey-Eckett wrote on Twitter Wednesday, “What anyone who inevitably buys a copy of any future work by Warren Ellis is saying is that they care more about a comic than the people he has targeted and injured or the safety and good. -being of each person presenting a woman in their life. “

Comic book publicist Tara Ferguson published an editorial at Rhythm describing what the announcement meant to her personally and to other women in the industry:

“As a woman who works in the comic book industry, I suddenly feel very unsafe. I can guarantee I’m not the only one, ”Ferguson wrote. “If Warren Ellis is allowed to come back to this industry like nothing has happened, hosted by one of the biggest and most respected publishers, then the state of this industry is far worse than we all have. conceived.”

Ferguson elaborated on this point in an email to THR.

“Comics have always been very masculine and white, and it has been made clear time and time again that protection within the industry is only granted to those who meet these criteria,” Ferguson wrote. “Now that there has been a definitive statement of ‘even the worst deeds will be ignored’ how are those of us who do not match those criteria supposed to feel safe in this industry? At congresses? Work with collaborators we don’t know? The danger was already formidable, how much more can we expect to accept? This situation asks the industry what is most important, the comics or the people, and I’m very confused by how it’s being answered.

Midweek, So Many of Us was updated with a statement that read in part: “Since his public statement a year ago, to the knowledge of these authors, Ellis has still not taken direct responsibility. of its destructive behavior nor attempted to address the circumstances which allow such behavior to continue unchecked both online and offline. The statement once again called on Ellis to “gain the opportunity to become the man so many people thought he was.”

A day later, Ellis contacted the group, and also updated her Orbital Operations mailing list for the first time in almost a year, writing, “In the past, I have been careless and thoughtless in my personal relationships, and I apologize to new without reservation. Over the past year, I have started therapy and taken other steps to change my behavior, and I continue to process the help and advice I have received. I have had a lot of long and difficult conversations with people who are or have been close to me, and I need to have a lot more. I am working on change. I kept quiet because I had a lot of work to do and still to do, and I still have repairs to do, and I want to do it in full conscience without causing further damage. I have, of course, been silent and isolated for too long, and should have tackled things earlier and done it faster. I apologize.”

Elsewhere in the newsletter, Ellis noted, “Of course, trying to fix my mistakes now makes it seem like the only reason I’m talking right now is to serve. [the new Image Comics project]. It doesn’t, but it doesn’t matter: it’s about me trying to do things right, no matter what that looks like to me or how good or bad the timing is. . “

Image Comics, the third-largest publisher in the North American market, initially declined to respond Hollywood journalist‘s linked to Ellis, instead offering the following statement Tuesday in response to questions: “The Image Comics Series by Warren Ellis and Ben Templesmith Tear down will indeed return for its long-awaited final narrative arc in graphic novel format. We will have more details to share on this very soon.

As public outcry against Ellis and Image Comics for agreeing to publish the project grew, a number of creators posting via Image began to voice their displeasure. “I’m disappointed with Image for posting it” tweeted The Department of Truth co-creator James Tynion IV, while Nocterra co-creator Scott Snyder noted that he “Cannot support Ellis’ projects, old or new. “

An anonymous creator, however, said THR they wouldn’t stop working with Image just because of Ellis: “He’s done enough harm and I don’t want to be another victim of him by dropping plans because of his actions.”

But on Friday, the publisher backed out, releasing the statement that it would no longer publish the project – or, at least, not at any time in the near future.

It remains to be seen if Tear down will be purchased from other publishers.