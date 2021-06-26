‘Beyond Van Gogh’ at COTA gives people a glimpse of another world





Between now and August 8, people can take a different look at some famous paintings with the “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibition.

AUSTIN, Texas The work of painter Vincent van Gogh is just as magnificent today as it was when he painted it. Now there is a new way for you to experience his work. There is an interactive Van Gogh exhibition at the Circuit of the Americas next month. There are places that can transport you, places that take you to a whole new world. The immersive Beyond Van Gogh experience is one of them. “It’s a blend of the historic subject of classical art Vincent Van Gogh, with cutting edge projection technology,” said Fanny Curtat, who is part of the exhibition’s creative team. The exhibition is divided into three rooms. The first contains excerpts from letters Van Gogh wrote to his brother, Theo, and others. Curtat said it gives the public a chance to better understand Van Gogh. “The next one is the waterfall room, which gives them access to the main room. It’s kind of a threshold,” Curtat said. A threshold that gives people a start, preparing them for the future. “Then enter a third room where the experience really takes place,” she said. “Where we have this life and work of Van Gogh really brought to a new scale.” PHOTOS: “Beyond Van Gogh” at COTA A projection-filled room uses 300 Van Gogh pieces to light up the walls. Over a period of 35 minutes, the complete exhibition loops, allowing people to stay and experience the whole. “It allows viewers to literally step into Van Gogh’s work and rediscover in a new way his view of the world, which is filled with color, life, movement and light,” said Curtat. “When you look at his paintings in a museum, it already looks like they jump off the walls because the colors are so vivid and they look lively from his brush strokes.” The exhibition is designed for people to bring their cameras and take pictures, a complete experience that they want people to get to know the artist of. “This allows the space to be completely covered by the work of Van Gogh and therefore the work of Van Gogh is taken to the next level. It’s lively. You are going to see a montage of his work,” Curtat added. . “It’s so expressive that it felt natural to use these digital tools to take it to another dimension.” Another dimension, one that can transport you to a whole new world. “As you step into another world, you step into its vision, you step into color. There is something abstract about that notion, but it’s something that you really feel once you are in it. space, ”Curtat added. If you want to participate in the Beyond Van Gogh experience, you can find information about tickets here. Austin real estate boom: new study shows which zip codes are experiencing the fastest growth after pandemic Report: Elon Musk’s The Boring Company is hiring in Austin Affidavit shows how police focused on suspected gunman in mass shooting in Austin

