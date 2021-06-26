Producers and stakeholders urged SAG-AFTRA to adopt guidelines for employers wishing to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: A chorus of calls for compulsory Covid-19 vaccination – and the possibility that the industry will soon make it a requirement – has prompted SAG-AFTRA to adopt new guidelines for employers who wish to require proof of vaccination as a condition employment. To date, cast and crew vaccinations are not mandatory on film and television productions under industry return-to-work protocols. But those protocols expire Wednesday and are being renegotiated by big business and Hollywood unions.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA’s national board of directors approved a motion authorizing union staff “to approve requests for mandatory vaccination policies in strict accordance with SAG-AFTRA’s standard parameters for mandatory vaccination policies.”

During the board meeting, SAG-AFTRA leaders presented letters from producers and members urging the union to adopt policies allowing producers to mandate vaccinations. SAG-AFTRA executives noted that they had received such requests from producers on shows aired on HBO, Starz and MRC as well as the Producers Guild of America.

The reasons for these requests, SAG-AFTRA leaders told the board, include:

Respond to requests from actors and the team

Simplify the response to potential exposure to Covid

Future changes to Covid protocols

And for independent producers, access to insurance coverage

“I am writing to support HBO’s demand to require vaccination of all cast and crew in Season 3 of the show,” the creator and star of an HBO series said in a letter to SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree. Ireland, to SAG-AFTRA Chairman’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Safety and in copy to an HBO Labor Relations Officer. “Requiring that the cast and crew be vaccinated is the only way for us to minimize the risks on this production. All of our regulars in the series have been vaccinated. In addition, all of our department heads and crew members working with we have so far been vaccinated. I am 100% in favor of HBO’s demand for union support to force vaccinations on (the show). This is the surest way to move our production forward. “

SAG-AFTRA has removed the names and other identifiers of those whose letters were presented to the board.

In an email to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, an 18-year-old union member wrote “to express my support for the vaccination protocols implemented by our union and to state that I agree that the vaccination status must absolutely play a role in hiring. It is not fair for anyone / anyone who has weathered this pandemic storm and avoided Covid-19 infection to unknowingly share space and do work on stage with people who for whatever reason , have not been vaccinated. I have an 8 year old son who cannot be vaccinated and I would be devastated and extremely upset to find out that I have brought the virus home to my child due to an interaction at work with another actor or member team that has not been vaccinated. I understand that everyone has the right to privacy regarding their immunization status, but in my opinion these rights should not infringe my rights to work in a safe and healthy environment. I hope my union will agree.

Another actor wrote: “I wanted to add my name to the membership list advocating a vaccine requirement for artists returning to productions. The choice to opt out of vaccines is a personal one, but it should not outweigh the safety of those who have made the choice to follow protocols that the CDC and the medical community at large have declared safe and effective in reducing harm. risks of this deadly virus. I hope the Guild will advocate strict guidelines for the protections of our members, most of whom must perform their duties without the protections mandated for all other departments.

Another actor told Carteris: “I totally agree that every actor and team member gets vaccinated against Covid-19 while on set, I come to you on my knees with this advocacy. We have lost so much and we want our sets to be as safe as possible.

Another actor told the president of SAG-AFTRA: “I have been very concerned about the safety of our work environments during Covid. Now that the vaccine is available to anyone who wants it, I find it hard to understand why people who refuse the vaccine – other than those rare cases of legitimate medical reason – are allowed to work in crowded stages or places. with the rest of us. including playing scenes in which we shout at ourselves, like I did recently with an actor who, it turns out, isn’t vaccinated. Personal freedom is one thing. I fail to understand the argument of a small minority that their “personal freedom” includes the right to endanger everyone around them by working without a mask – out of necessity – AND unvaccinated – out of choice. I firmly believe that vaccine status should be a factor in hiring actors, and producers should make the vaccine available when needed. Virtually every actor I have discussed this with over the past few months has agreed wholeheartedly. I heard an exception.

Despite this, 25% of the SAG-AFTRA board voted against adopting the new guidelines. Contacted by Deadline, a dissenting board member said “everyone should have the right to choose what to do with their own body” and that the new guidelines leave SAG-AFTRA vulnerable to possible legal action. “If a producer says the entire cast should be vaccinated, that discriminates against any actor who has a medical or religious exemption, or who simply chooses not to take it. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) states that no one is allowed to ask you questions about your health information. How about someone asking you if you have AIDS when you audition and the union tells you it’s okay?

The dissident also argues that forcing the use of “investigational drugs that have not been approved by the FDA is a violation of the US Constitution, the 14th Amendment and the Nuremberg Codes.”

New SAG-AFTRA guidelines on mandatory employer vaccination policies state that:

1. The production should announce these policies as soon as possible, preferably during the first blackouts or the first casting discussions.

2. These policies must also apply to all actors and teams working in the area (s) or workplaces concerned.

3. The production must have procedures in place to engage in an interactive process with those requesting the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) or religious accommodations, and must include the procedure for initiating a request in the notices of the vaccination policy.

4. Such policies can only be applied when vaccines have been readily available to performers for a period of time sufficient to confer immunity in time for the onset of labor.

5. If being vaccinated is a condition of employment for production, all vaccination costs are absorbed by the employer and vaccination time is working time.

6. Immunization records are kept safe by employers and accessible only to those who need them.